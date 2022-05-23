Al Mansoori: The UAE has contributed to drafting several IMO resolutions for women empowerment and gender equality, as well as to increase women’s participation in the maritime sector

Al Malek: We need both male and female skilled professionals in the maritime sector. Our primary goal must be to employ qualified talents to ensure the sector’s growth

Dubai, UAE: As part of the efforts to empower women within the strategic plan of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched the ‘She of Caliber’ initiative, which aims to empower women across all fields, particularly in the maritime sector. The initiative also aims to prepare and qualify women who are experts and capable of making a difference in the industry. This will help promote the growth of the maritime sector in the UAE, building on its leading global position.

The initiative came in recognition of the vital role women play in the marine industry. The UAE attaches a great priority to empowering women within the maritime workforce by nurturing young female talents and providing them with the necessary tools for excellence. This contributes to strengthening the sector by providing it with future female leaders.

H.E. Eng. Hassan Mohamed Juma Al-Mansoori, Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, "The need to advance the role of women in maritime has become a topic of unprecedented importance and receives great attention at all levels. The UAE is among the founders of the IMOGENder, a network for IMO delegates seeking to achieve gender equality. The UAE also contributed to drafting several IMO resolutions to enhance women empowerment and gender equality, as well as to promote women’s participation in the maritime sector. This supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality. Additionally, the UAE currently holds the presidency of the Arab Women in Maritime Association (AWIMA), in cooperation with the IMO Technical Cooperation Programme."

Key pillars to empower ‘She of Caliber’

The key pillars of the initiative include access to maritime education for girls and women, providing training to build professional capabilities, and identifying and removing physical and social obstacles through effective cooperation between the government and private sectors. The main aim is to reinforce the idea of ‘leading by example’, aiming to maximise the impact of qualified ‘Women of Caliber’ in the industry, while also inspiring the younger generation.

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport, Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Similar to any other industry, we need both male and female skilled professionals in the maritime sector. Our primary goal must be to employ qualified talents to ensure the sector’s growth. That’s why, we need to change all preconceived notions about the sector and discover diverse and capable young people who can keep pace with ongoing developments. Today, maritime academies and institutions focus on providing the workforce with qualified female professionals by giving them support and guidance and providing the appropriate tools and resources. This, in turn, injects the maritime industry with new blood through distinguished female leaders.”

