UAE: In conjunction with COP28, the Ministry of Education (MoE) inaugurated the Greening Education Hub, held under the theme ‘Legacy from the Land of Zayed’. The Hub hosted numerous events and activities aimed at showcasing the vital role of education in supporting sustainability goals and addressing climate change.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, said: “The launch of the Greening Education Hub during COP28 serves as a testament to the UAE's commitment to global sustainability. We are delighted to report that the first day witnessed the organisation of 12 events and workshops, emphasising the pivotal role of education in finding sustainable solutions to climate change. Nearly 1,300 visitors attended the Hub and actively participated in the workshops.”

Her Excellency Dr. Al Shamsi added: “We are pleased with the turnout the Hub is witnessing, which heralds the growing interest in integrating climate education into educational systems worldwide. That said, we underscore the significant role of our local and international partners in enriching the Hub’s agenda with multiple discussions that will undoubtedly support the Ministry of Education’s efforts to enhance the contribution of education in fighting climate change.”

The hub featured two panel discussions that highlighted the impact of education on climate change. The first discussion, titled 'Beyond Classroom Walls: Unlocking the Potential of Outdoor School Spaces,' explored ways to maximise the positive outcomes of studying in outdoor environments. The second, titled 'Reimagining the Future of Outdoor Classroom Day: How can we engage 12 million children in climate education?' focused on the importance of outdoor learning spaces in reshaping the global climate education model to contribute to the goals of the Green Education Partnership.

In parallel with the workshops and panel discussions, various educational and entertainment activities were organised across the Hub’s five areas to raise awareness about climate education and its role in achieving sustainability goals at national and global levels.

The Greening Education Hub - Legacy from the Land of Zayed is located in the mobility district at Expo City Dubai and is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout COP28.

