Sharjah: The Sharjah Government announced its participation in a group of qualitative digital projects and initiatives in GITEX Technology Week 2023 (GITEX), scheduled to be held from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Sharjah Government offers a unified platform overseen by the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion. The platform comprises 11 government entities, each presenting 14 innovative projects and initiatives that leverage cutting-edge technologies and adhere to the highest international standards to deliver government services in a contemporary manner. This aligns with the emirate’s visionary leadership, emphasising technological innovation as a top priority towards elevating the quality of the provided services to individuals and businesses to enhance convenience, fulfil aspirations, and contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come.

In preparation for Sharjah Government’s participation in this groundbreaking regional event, the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2023 organised an orientation session that witnessed the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Chairman of the Committee. This session was designed for government entities participating in the exhibition and served as a pivotal assembly for the Committee at GITEX; it featured an informative workshop on the exhibition’s particulars, followed by a session dedicated to the nuances of protocol.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan said: “The Sharjah Government has consistently played a pivotal role in championing technological advancement within the UAE, actively collaborating with both governmental and private entities to expedite the digital transformation across the emirate. Our success is firmly rooted in the visionary guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, and the unwavering support and oversight of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, both of whom have driven remarkable achievements in the realm of technology and innovative solutions. We’ve made substantial strides in this transformative journey and are committed to accelerating our pace to accomplish further milestones; these endeavours ensure the delivery of world-class government services, aligning seamlessly with the nation’s strategic vision and goals, in line with UAE Centennial 2071.”

He added: “The Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2023 serves as a dynamic platform uniting 11 government entities, where they can showcase their most recent projects and initiatives that were meticulously developed and deployed within these entities to offer innovative solutions that bolster the efficiency of government operations and guarantee citizens’ and customers’ seamless access to government services, irrespective of their location or preferred time, quickly, conveniently and securely. Our participation also aims to illuminate our forthcoming plans as we aim to forge an integrated and sustainable digital ecosystem to add an additional layer of quality into people’s lives.”

In his closing remarks, he emphasised that by taking part in this groundbreaking exhibition, the Sharjah Government aspires to foster “communication and the exchange of ideas with technology leaders from the region and the world. This collaborative effort aims to chart new frontiers for advancing the emirate’s digital infrastructure, aligning it seamlessly with the era’s evolving demands and our valued customers’ objectives. This, in turn, paves the way for a sustainable digital future within our cherished emirate, as such an endeavour plays a critical role in realising our nation’s ambitions to construct a knowledge-based economy that can compete on a global scale, thereby ensuring a prosperous and fulfilling future for upcoming generations.”

Under the slogan ‘Towards a Sustainable Digital Future,’ which embodies the Year of Sustainability and the emirate’s digitalisation strategy, the Sharjah Government Pavilion in the Arena Trade Centre promises a unique and engaging experience for exhibition attendees. There, they will gain insights into the showcased innovations and participate in a series of interactive workshops and sessions featuring local and international collaborators and experts. These gatherings will delve into the most recent advancements and trends within the realm of technology, exploring how they can be harnessed to drive further advancement and sustainability in Sharjah’s Government services.

The list of participating entities at the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX 2023 encompasses a diverse array of organisations, including the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the Sharjah City Municipality, the Housing Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Municipality of Kalba, the Department of Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Antiquities Authority, and the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, The Central Finance Department, Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, and Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department are also part of this distinguished group.

Through its participation in the exhibition this year, which is the ninth participation in the history of the exhibition, the Sharjah Government is looking forward to building on the successes it achieved during its previous participations, as last year its pavilion attracted 8,119 visits and showcased 15 innovative initiatives and projects.