USD 4 Billion Investment and a capacity of 31 million passengers per year,

Damascus – Syria: The General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic signed the final concession contracts related to investment in the development, expansion, construction, and operation of Damascus International Airport with an international consortium led by UCC Holding through its subsidiary Urbacon Concessions Investment, with the participation of Cengiz İnşaat of Turkey, Kalyon İnşaat of Turkey, and Assets Investments of the United States. The project represents the largest investment in Syria’s history, valued at USD 4 billion, reflecting strong international confidence in the future of Syria’s aviation sector.

Implementation works have also begun on the ground, as the consortium companies commenced the development works of Terminal 2 at the airport, in addition to the rehabilitation of the old hotel building inside the airport premises, and the start of improving the main road leading to the airport, reflecting the consortium’s commitment to implementing the project according to an accelerated timetable consistent with the requirements of rehabilitating the airport and raising its operational readiness.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Omar Al- Hosari, President of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority; the head of the consortium, Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding; Mr. Murat Ergönül representing Cengiz İnşaat of Turkey; Mr. Mehmet Tufan Körez representing Kalyon İnşaat of Turkey; Mr. Mehmet Arif Ozozan representing Urbacon Concessions Investment; Mr. Mazen Alsbeti representing Assets Investments of the United States; along with representatives of Hesco Engineering Services, Dar Al-Handasah, DG Jones, officials of the Civil Aviation Authority, and the consortium’s directors, in a meeting that reflected the strategic importance of the project and its role in rebuilding Syria’s air gateway.

Mr. Omar Al-Hosari said that signing the contracts to develop Damascus Airport constitutes a strategic step toward rebuilding Syria’s air gateway, strengthening the national economy, and opening new investment and employment opportunities, with the participation of major international companies from Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, which reflects global confidence in Syria’s ability to recover and in the presence of a clear, legal, and attractive investment environment.

Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, also confirmed that the consortium is determined to implement a project that reshapes the future of Damascus International Airport and raises it to the level of advanced regional airports, noting that this investment will lead to a wide economic transformation in the region and achieve real value extending from developing infrastructure to creating sustainable job opportunities and enhancing the path of recovery and growth in Syria.

Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, stated that the Damascus International Airport development project represents a pivotal milestone in rebuilding Syria’s air transport system and strengthening the country’s ability to reclaim its natural role in regional air connectivity. He affirmed that the consortium is advancing according to a precise work plan and operational methodologies aligned with the highest global aviation standards and the latest technological systems, ensuring enhanced efficiency and sustainable operational performance for the airport.

Mr. Al-Khayyat added that the project’s strategic vision aims to increase the airport’s capacity to 31 million passengers annually, and to establish Damascus International Airport as a major regional hub offering an exceptional and integrated travel experience. The new airport will feature modern facilities, including a five-star hotel, a free zone, and a wide range of passenger services.

Engineer Rifai Hamadeh, CEO of Hesco Engineering Services, confirmed that the new airport’s architectural design is part of a development vision created in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects, with the aim of establishing a modern urban identity that reflects the spirit and heritage of Damascus. He explained that the design is based on fluid forms, spacious layouts, and natural light, while integrating smart infrastructure and advanced aviation technologies to ensure high operational efficiency.

The project proceeds according to a gradual development plan aimed at increasing the capacity of Damascus International Airport to become a modern and integrated regional hub. The plan begins with the operation of the new passenger terminal, Terminal 2, before the upcoming Hajj season, after completing all operational and logistical preparations, as well as security, navigation, handling, and aircraft fueling systems.

In parallel, Terminal 1 will be redesigned and developed, and its interior and service facilities updated, with work expected to be completed by the end of 2026, which will raise the airport’s capacity to 6 million passengers annually.

In the next phase, the project moves to a larger expansion through developing airside and logistical facilities, aircraft stands, cargo centers, and commercial and service infrastructure, simultaneously with the construction of the new Terminal 3, which will be built according to the highest international standards adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The terminal will include advanced operational capabilities, including up to 32 gates equipped with modern boarding bridges, in addition to a world-class duty-free zone containing restaurants, cafés, and international brands.

According to the development schedule, the airport’s capacity will increase to 16 million passengers annually upon completion of the first phase of Terminal 3. The final capacity, upon completion of Terminal 3 and all construction and logistical works, will reach 31 million passengers annually, making it one of the most advanced airports in the region in terms of technology, service quality, and operational efficiency. The airport is being developed based on a world-class architectural design prepared by Zaha Hadid Architects, giving the project a distinctive identity that reflects a forward-looking vision for regional airports. The project also includes a USD 250 million financing program for the purchase of new aircraft in support of Syria’s aviation sector, in addition to adopting the latest operational technologies such as electronic gates (E-Gates), which will accelerate passenger processing and enhance the overall efficiency of airport operations.

The project is expected to provide more than ninety thousand direct and indirect job opportunities across the different stages of construction and operation, including engineering, air operations, ground services, logistics, trade, and hospitality, making it one of the most impactful projects in the Syrian aviation labor market in recent decades. The project, led by UCC Holding, reflects a new phase in managing infrastructure projects in Syria through long-term partnerships that combine international expertise with global standards, restoring Damascus International Airport’s vital position and paving the way for the return of its role in regional and international air transport.