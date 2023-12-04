Dubai – The Dubai Customs Consultative Council (DCCC) extended its congratulations to the United Arab Emirates, including its leadership, citizens, and residents, on the 52nd National Day. They commended the UAE government's dedicated efforts in boosting competitiveness, elevating economic sectors, and reinforcing collaboration between the public and private domains. The council acknowledged the impressive performance of the national economy in 2023, particularly in the commercial sector, which experienced a robust resurgence fueled by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CIPA).

This acknowledgment occurred during the Consultative Council's meeting for the final quarter of the current year. The meeting, attended by notable figures such as H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, along with executive directors, heads of departments in Dubai Customs, and trade members of the council. The Director-General of Dubai Customs highlighted the UAE's groundbreaking achievements, emphasizing that the recently unveiled the Economic Principles of UAE document mark a fresh start for sustainable development, solidifying the UAE's role and growing influence as a prominent economic and trade hub on both regional and global scales.

He underscored that the positive and tangible outcomes aligned with the goals of "We the UAE 2031” Vision serve as an exemplary model. These goals include raising the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 3 trillion dirhams and non-oil foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams. The UAE aims to increase the digital economy's contribution to 20% of the non-oil GDP, striving to be among the top 10 global countries in attracting foreign direct investment and among the top 5 in the Smart Government Index. The Director-General emphasized that Dubai Customs plays a direct role in supporting and realizing these objectives by facilitating business operations, enhancing trade exchange value, expediting the movement of travelers and tourists, and leading the global digital transformation in smart customs services through advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, the President of Dubai Computer Group, stated that the group is actively working towards establishing new trade channels and pathways within its domain to support Dubai's global expansion and leadership ambitions, especially in line with Dubai's economic agenda. The group is closely collaborating to ease the burdens on computer and information technology companies. Additionally, they are exploring ideas for creating pathways and warehouses to streamline operations and offer cutting-edge logistical advantages, aiming to reinforce Dubai's status as a global business hub and an international center for the new economy, attracting more companies and investments in this crucial sector.

On another note, the Chairman and Founder of the Supply Chain and Logistics Group (SCLG), reported the successful organization of the 16th Global Supply Chain and Logistics Summit 2023. The goal was to foster the development of the logistics services sector in the UAE. He emphasized that this vital sector continues to thrive in Dubai, serving as a key destination for international companies engaged in logistics services due to its highly advanced and evolving infrastructure. He highlighted that supply chains are currently among the primary drivers of growth, and as a result, significant activity is anticipated in this sector throughout the current decade. This suggests abundant opportunities within the sector, with advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 3D printing, the Internet of Things, and cross-border e-commerce exerting substantial influence on the functioning and performance of supply chains.