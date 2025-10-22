Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has continued its efforts to enhance institutional performance in line with the best global practices, recently obtaining dual ISO certifications ISO 56002:2019 for Innovation Management System and ISO 21502:2020 for Project Management. This milestone reflects the Department’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence. It also fosters a culture of continuous improvement across all operations, aligned with Ajman’s vision for sustainable development, stakeholder happiness, and enhanced competitiveness.

The ISO 56002:2019 certification for Innovation Management System crowns the Department’s institutional approach of innovation, creative thinking, and qualitative improvement in work methodologies. It reinforces a work environment that encourages creativity and the generation of new ideas that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to improving quality of life across the emirate.

Meanwhile, the ISO 21502:2020 certification for Project Management highlights the Department’s commitment to applying an integrated system of planning, execution, and monitoring to ensure optimal use of resources and operational efficiency at all project stages. This establishes a comprehensive governance framework that guarantees effective control, performance quality, and excellence in project and initiative implementation—driving sustainable results that support government objectives.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stated: “Receiving these two international certifications is the result of our teams’ dedication to implementing global systems and standards. It reflects our continued commitment to institutional development and to promoting innovation as a key driver of government excellence. We are also dedicated to applying an effective project management system that ensures the quality of outputs and optimal use of resources, supporting our leadership’s vision of building a more efficient and sustainable government financial system.”

He added: “We are keen to foster an environment that embodies our integrated approach of combining innovation with effective project management. Creativity is the engine for idea development, while project management is the tool that transforms these ideas into tangible achievements. By adhering to the highest international standards in innovation and project management, we reinforce an institutional culture capable of developing high-impact initiatives that raise performance efficiency, enhance service quality, and increase added value for all stakeholders. We will continue to invest in our human capital and empower our teams with the tools and knowledge needed to create and implement innovative solutions based on global best practices, further cementing the Department’s position as a leading government entity in innovation and institutional excellence.”

This achievement underscores the Department’s commitment to applying international quality standards, focusing on meticulous planning and execution processes that enhance performance efficiency and deliver tangible results. It also supports continuous innovation across operations and ensures the Department’s readiness to meet future challenges, creating a lasting positive impact that contributes to Ajman’s comprehensive development journey.