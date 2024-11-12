Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) was honoured to welcome a high-level delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan, led by His Excellency Shagiakhmetov Midhat Rafhatovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

The visit forms part of a strategic effort to explore and strengthen partnerships in training and capacity building in Digital Transformation, Islamic banking and finance, and other related domains for Tatarstan’s financial sector.

The discussions centred around collaboration aimed at building expertise and delivering specialised training, reflecting the BIBF’s mission to support global growth in this sector by fostering a skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation and excellence.

During the meeting, the delegation received a comprehensive overview of the BIBF’s offerings, including its globally-recognised Islamic finance programmes.

His Excellency the Minister of Economy Shagiakhmetov Rafhatovic expressed Tatarstan’s commitment to enhancing its Islamic banking and finance capabilities, stating, “We are enthusiastic about working with the BIBF to develop a robust Islamic finance infrastructure in Tatarstan, unlocking new growth opportunities for our economy.”

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al-Shaikh, the BIBF’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are honoured by this visit from Tatarstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and are excited to share our expertise and collaborate on initiatives that will positively impact the Islamic finance sector in Tatarstan.”

This visit signals the beginning of a strategic partnership between Bahrain and Tatarstan, aimed at creating sustainable growth within the Islamic finance sector through knowledge exchange and advanced capacity building development.

Both sides agreed to explore further collaborative projects, including a continuing capacity building partnership with Tatarstan, joint programmes, customised training modules, and exchange opportunities for professionals and academics. These initiatives are expected to set the foundation for a partnership that will advance Islamic finance standards and practices in Tatarstan, contributing to the development of a thriving regional economy.