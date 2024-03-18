The fundraising and volunteering drive for The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an targets an array of social priorities including health, education, environment, social sector and infrastructure.

Six new volunteering opportunities rolled out across a variety of specialised sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, is encouraging the community to contribute towards addressing numerous social priorities through its Abu Dhabi Gives Back campaign.

Reflecting the values of the Authority, the campaign encourages the community to unite through giving, contribution, and participation.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an supports and empowers the community to contribute to delivering sustainable, innovative solutions and create long-lasting impact that benefits the Abu Dhabi community.

His Excellency Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an said: “Abu Dhabi Gives Back is synonymous with the spirit of the Holy Month, with contributions to the Social Investment Fund crucial to address pressing social priorities.

“The Abu Dhabi community is generous, and we are grateful for contributions shared year-round, but we encourage those who can contribute funds to consider supporting solutions that address the social priorities that matter to community members and enhance their lifestyle.”

The deployment of fundraising is transparent, with contributors selecting projects most aligned to their priorities and values, enabling them to drive long-lasting positive social impact and creating an inclusive and cohesive society. The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s fundraising covers dedicated programmes focused on health, education, social, environment, and infrastructure sectors.

One such initiative includes a recent collaboration with Khalifa Foundation focusing on the education sector to support low-income families and social schools. Khalifa Foundation is supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to spearhead initiatives that provides tuition assistance for low-income families, and fund social schools.

In addition to driving contributions to support significant projects targeting key groups of the community, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is also encouraging volunteering during the month of Ramadan across an array of areas including distributing food baskets, sports, visits and activities with cancer patients, and distribution of Iftar meals to those stuck in traffic during breaking of fast.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is inspired by the Emirati Falaj irrigation system, developed by the country’s forefathers who showed what can be achieved by working together – its Abu Dhabi Gives Back campaign aligns by encouraging community members to come together to build a cohesive and collaborative community.

Volunteering opportunities can be explored and contributions can be made via www.maan.gov.ae, or through the app available on Android and Apple devices.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.