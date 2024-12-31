Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to support social tech entrepreneurship and generate a lasting social impact in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through the partnership, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will provide support, resources, mentorship, and opportunities to Hub71’s social startups. The Authority will also help social enterprises by offering incentives such as the Social Certificate, Abu Dhabi’s first governmental recognition certificates for businesses creating social impact in Abu Dhabi. The certificate recognises the startups’ contribution to developing sustainable solutions to social priorities and enhancing the wellbeing of the community.

Additionally, this collaboration enables social tech startups supported by Ma’an to join Hub71, offering them a gateway to solidify their presence in Abu Dhabi and scale globally. Startups who join Hub71’s programme will have an opportunity to unlock in-kind and cash incentives as well as gain access to a vast network of corporate, government, and investment partners.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and Hub71 will explore jointly developing and publishing reports on the social tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi to assess the landscape’s current state, identify key players, funding availability, and regulatory environments, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

About Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an

Connecting the government, private sector, and wider community, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is Abu Dhabi’s dedicated platform to address key social priorities.

The Authority’s vision is to build a vibrant, connected society where every individual and organisation can actively contribute to the social wellbeing of the community, improving quality of life for all.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel for collecting social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an strives to boost community engagement and corporate responsibility by encouraging individuals, businesses, and philanthropists to make meaningful contributions towards building a more inclusive and sustainable Abu Dhabi. The Authority’s multi-faceted work ensures that 100% of all funds raised are directed to essential projects across various sectors including health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services.

Beyond fundraising, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an plays a pivotal role in nurturing social enterprises and nonprofit organisations, equipping them with the tools to directly address critical priorities. The Authority also facilitates opportunities for community engagement through volunteering and partnerships, fostering and enriching collaboration to create tangible and lasting social impact across the emirate.