United Arab Emirates: During his multi-day visit to the capital Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, was pleased to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who gave him a warm welcome. The meeting was held at Qasr al-Bahr Majlis, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of their people.

In a press statement given to Iris Media, Mr. Edi Rama said, "It was a great pleasure to meet His Highness and personally congratulate him on his new position as President of the United Arab Emirates. We exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, Europe, and the world. We talked about the war in Ukraine, energy, and oil prices.

Mr. Edi Rama stated that he briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the huge project of the Durrës Turistic Port this year, which is the largest in the Mediterranean. Mr. Rama said, "This project is becoming a reality, thanks to the support of His Highness and the tremendous efforts made by Mohamed Al-Abbar's team."

In addition, Mr. Rama also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support to Albania, which was evident in the construction of a large residential area in Albania for families who lost their homes during the recent earthquake.

They also exchange conversations about the other projects Mr. Rama's team is working on concerning energy and infrastructure.

Mr. Rama concluded his statement, saying, "I believe that the strong relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia today is extremely important not only for the two countries and the Middle East but for Europe as well. I tend not to believe that the recent decision of OPEC was the result of an obstructive political movement, I hope that once the atmosphere calms down after the elections, the friendly relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia will revive and for the benefit of all."

-Ends-