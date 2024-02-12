The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued a decision approving the applications lodged for registration on the roll of practicing lawyers for 13 new UAE national applicants, in addition to accepting one application for registration as a law firm representative.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee which was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered 3 complaints filed against lawyers and took appropriate decisions in their regard. The Committee also examined the applications for renewal of the registration of 10 lawyers whose licences had expired more than two months ago, as well as the requests made by 4 lawyers who wish to be included on the list of non-practicing lawyers.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bouchaib Hajamy, President of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Mr. Mohamed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.