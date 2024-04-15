The Expert Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a decision approving the applications for renewal of registration filed by 4 experts enrolled on the roster of experts before the courts and public prosecution units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and considered a number of new applications for registration in various disciplines.

The said decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, during which the Committee examined a complaint lodged against an expert and took the appropriate decision in this regard in accordance with the applicable procedures and controls.

The meeting of the Experts Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and attended by the Committee members, namely the Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court, Mr. Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office.