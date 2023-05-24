The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is being held from 22 to 28 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), as part of its efforts to raise awareness of legal issues and to showcase the objectives of its community outreach campaigns in support of social security and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is an important opportunity to focus on raising awareness about laws and legislation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal knowledge among different segments of society as one of the cornerstones that underpin the consecration of the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Mr. Alabri said that the Judicial Department's participation in this year's Book Fair was focused on conveying the educational messages launched by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (“Masouliya"), through all-round campaigns, such as the initiative against drugs and drug addiction, or the campaign against the risks of cybercrime which are accentuated today by the widespread use of social media, or the campaign entitled "Your Freedom is Restricted by the Limits of the Law", which aims to increase community awareness of the importance of constructive criticism, its approaches and methodologies, and to explain the sanctions provided for in Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrime.

The ADJD pavilion at the Book Fair also displays a number of legal publications, including a valuable and diversified collection of books and periodicals in the judicial and legal fields, legal series featuring new legislation and laws, research and specialised studies aimed at enriching judicial work, as well as rulings issued by the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation.

The ADJD is also keen during this year’s edition of the book fair to promote the services of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), as a specialised education and training institution embracing international standards in judicial disciplines and related sciences, and whose purpose is to develop the capabilities of members of the judiciary, their assistants and all parties involved in judicial work, by providing them with the knowledge, skills and attitudes that enable them to effectively perform their duties in a manner that promotes an accomplished justice.

Additionally, the Judicial Department provides family and psychological counselling services to visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair through a group of specialists, while organising quizzes and interactive activities for children, with the aim of strengthening family relations and maintaining the cohesion and stability of society.