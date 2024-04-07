The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the dates for remote visitations to inmates of Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during Eid Al Fitr holiday, through "Nafidhaty" (My Window) visitation App from Tuesday 9 April to Friday 12 April 2024 during the morning period from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The ADJD indicated that applications to visit inmates can be filed electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services website (TAMM), via https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae, or www.adpolice.gov.ae. The approval will be sent through an SMS message setting the date and the police station within which the visitation will be carried out remotely using the application.

In this regard, the Judicial Department stressed its commitment to continue providing quality services within the rehabilitation system for inmates in Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres, focusing on the importance of leveraging modern technologies in implementing visitations and communication between inmates and their families using video conferencing technology through the selected police stations.