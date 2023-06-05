The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has been awarded the ISO 29993:2017 certification in the field of learning management and institutional training outside formal education by the British Standards Institute (BSI), to be the first entity implementing institutional training operations to achieve such a certification in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

On this occasion, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that receiving the ISO certificate in the field of institutional training and qualification is a testimony to the success of the efforts to develop human capital, in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "May Allah protect him", and in accordance with the judicious directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judiciary, to prepare well-trained and scientifically qualified national cadres, so as to support the processes of development of the judicial system and to back up its role in enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

H.E. the Undersecretary of ADJD stressed the commitment of the Judicial Department to adopt the highest standards globally applied in various sectors, in a manner that supports the endeavours aimed at increasing the efficiency of performance and ensuring the improvement of the quality levels of judicial and legal services, while focusing on the development of human resources capacities and skills that constitute the main and active element in the process of sustainable and continuous development, in order to comply with the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi Government to achieve the position of global leadership.

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Ebraheem Almarzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at ADJD, pointed out, while receiving the delegation of the British Standards Institute for the awarding of the international ISO certificate, that the development of the human resources system is a key factor in coping with challenges and keeping pace with changes. The achievement of this certificate, he said, illustrates the merits of the principle of excellence adopted by the ADJD in all its undertakings and which is instrumental in bringing the Department forward in achieving its vision and strategic objectives in a prospective manner.

It should be noted that the certificate of conformity in the field of learning and training management is based on the management of the training process within the institutions by setting the necessary frameworks in accordance with international standards and practices and the most recent evolutions, in such a way as to be advantageous to those benefiting from the qualification services, in addition to the institutional level, in terms of direct contribution to the improvement of the trainees' capacities and the positive effect on work performance and productivity.