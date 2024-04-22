The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has released 200 financially distressed inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres following the payment of their debts, through the contribution of a number of donors who undertook to ensure the settlement of amounts owed by nationals and residents in default on financial issues, reflecting the extent of community solidarity and cooperation and the role of humanitarian contributions in consolidating social cohesion.

On this occasion, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised the Judicial Department's commitment, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote community initiatives that are part of a series of benefits provided to inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres and their families, and represent a continuation of the UAE's legacy of giving and humanitarian and charitable work that always considers human rights at the forefront of its priorities.

H.E. Yousef Alabri praised the positive interaction and valuable contributions made by a group of donors to pay off the debts of many inmates in rehabilitation and correctional centres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was instrumental in releasing insolvent inmates during the holy month of Ramadan, enabling them to return to their families and share with them the joy of celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department also pointed out that the initiatives launched to support financially troubled detainees, thanks to the cooperation between the various competent authorities and contributions from members of the community, are helping to address the difficulties facing the insolvent, as they provide material and moral requirements, thus improving their quality of life, lifting a burden off their shoulders, and enabling them to return to their lives and families after paying the amounts they owe and satisfying the rights of their creditors.