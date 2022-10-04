H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi: The participation of 33 government entities in the Digital Government Stand is an embodiment of partnership and team spirit that distinguished us throughout the digital transformation process.

UAE – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority TDRA has completed its preparations for participating in GITEX Global 2022, through the joint stand of the UAE Digital Government, which will host 33 federal government entities. TDRA’s participation this year includes showcasing a number of projects and developments that represent the role of the telecommunications sector in achieving digital transformation and promoting the smart lifestyle in the UAE. TDRA will also showcase a set of technologies that reflect its future vision for the coming years.

TDRA invited its visitors and those interested in the digital government process and future technologies to visit the Digital Government Stand, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Center, from 10 to 14 October 2022.

H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Support Service Sector, said: “GITEX Global returns this year with a lot of predictions about the future features of the of digital technologies. As an entity responsible for enabling digital government and regulating the telecommunications sector, we have a lot to say and showcase in the context of the digital transformation process. Therefore, we and our government partners on the Digital Government Stand will offer our visitors a wide range of services, plans, projects and solutions that draw from the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to serve humankind and achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership towards a digital knowledge society and economy.”

H.E. Al Kitbi added: “This year, the Digital Government Stand will witness a record participation, with the participation of 33 federal government entities. This participation reflects the government entities’ commitment to working as one integrated team, with the aim of developing services and improving performance to realize an ideal environment for living and practicing economic activity, as well as consolidating the leadership of the UAE in global indices related to digital transformation. This leadership was manifested in the results of the United Nations e-Government Survey 2022 released a few days ago. The survey showed the country’s great progress in the digital government sector, and maintaining 1st rank regionally in various main and sub-indicators.”

Through its participation in this year's edition, TDRA is keen to introduce visitors to the pivotal role of ICT in the current and future phase, through a number of innovative projects that show the role of modern telecom technologies in accelerating the pace of work and improving performance. TDRA Padel presents the era of smart cities. A new lifestyle is emerging in which digital systems interact with humans in a dynamic environment where sensors play a crucial role.

Visitors will learn about the future of work in light of the spread of Gig economy, and its benefit from digital technologies by highlighting the growing role of freelance and temporary employees in various economic sectors.

Communications of the new generation through the virtual character Salim, where Salim returns with a new pool of knowledge and expertise, to be at the service of visitors to the Digital Government Stand at GITEX 2022.

During the current edition of GITEX Global, TDRA will present TDRA Digital Twin - a step forward on the Metaverse path. Through this project, TDRA sheds light on this 3D virtual world, which falls within WEB 3:0, in an attempt to unveil unconventional concepts and patterns of work, human communication, learning and entertainment, among others.

Stand visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee prepared by a professional robot, in an experience that simulates the functional role of robots supported by artificial intelligence in the future, as they get greater roles in the service of humans.

TDRA will manage the unified stand of federal government entities during GITEX Global, which reflects an integrated, interdependent and comprehensive government.

The number of government entities participating in the stand is 33, which are in addition TDRA, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Health & Prevention, Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs and the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, General Pension and Social Security Authority, Etihad Water and Electricity, General Civil Aviation Authority, Securities and Commodities Authority, Federal Tax Authority, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, General Authority of Sports, General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Zakat Fund, General Women’s Union, Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, Cyber Security Council, Emirates Development Bank, Emirates Health Services, Emirates Schools Establishment, Emirates News Agency (WAM), United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, and Higher Colleges of Technology, and Emirates Post.

Terms:

Gig Economy: A free market system in which temporary jobs are common, organizations hire freelance workers for short-term commitments. Gig workers are independent contractors, online workers, contract company workers, in-demand workers, and freelancers, who enter into formal agreements with companies upon request to provide services to corporate clients.

Smart Cities: An innovative city that uses ICTs to improve wellbeing, the efficiency of urban operations and services, and the ability to compete, while at the same time meeting the needs of current and future generations in terms of economic, social, environmental, and cultural aspects.

Digital Economy: is the activity resulting from daily online communications. The backbone of the digital economy is hyperconnectivity which means growing interconnectedness of people, organizations, and machines that results from the Internet, mobile technology and the internet of things (IoT).

UN E-Government Survey 2022: This survey focuses on the role of countries in serving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the slogan “leaving no one behind” and the role of digital transformation programs in bridging the gap between segments of society in various fields. It also addresses the programs of governments around the world in engaging the public in developing services, policies and programs that benefit everyone.

About TDRA

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) oversees the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Decree No. 3 of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 dated September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Decree No. 3 of 2003 regarding the regulation of telecommunications, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s role as a regulator for the telecom sector focuses on: ensuring adequate provision of telecommunications services; developing the telecom sector; ensuring the interests of all parties, applying relevant policies and regulatory frameworks, developing human resources, and encouraging research and development, in order to ensure that the UAE has a leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

Regarding its digital transformation role, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the federal digital government under Federal Law by Decree No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing a smart lifestyle, and leading digital infrastructure in the UAE.