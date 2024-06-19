Marwan Bin Ghalita: We are delighted that a local company has joined the innovative initiative ‘REES’. We are dedicated to providing infrastructure that supports real estate innovations and boosts the competitiveness of property tech companies.

The platform allows real estate investments starting from AED 500.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department has announced the inclusion of the 'Stake' real estate investment platform into the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative (REES). REES is designed to position Dubai as a global leader in real estate technology and artificial intelligence. This step aims to expand property accessibility and ownership opportunities for everyone while also increasing community awareness about the importance of collective investment in the sector.

As a local company launched in Dubai and expanding globally, ‘Stake’ provides a fully comprehensive digital experience. This contributes to digitising buying and selling procedures, thereby leading the global digital transformation process and democratizing real estate, making such investment accessible to everyone.

Effective partnerships and pioneering digital infrastructure

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of the Dubai Land Department, said: "We are delighted to welcome a leading local platform dedicated to finance and investment in the real estate sector to the innovative REES initiative. This underscores our commitment in Dubai to provide a supportive infrastructure for real estate innovations and enhance the competitiveness of local PropTech companies."

He added: "In our relentless pursuit to encourage and stimulate investment in the sector, we consistently embrace modern digital technologies, believing that digitization is now a fundamental pillar of real estate growth in Dubai. Our visionary leadership has always focused on making Dubai a global model of digital transformation, launching numerous initiatives and projects to usher in a new era in this journey. In turn, we are committed to providing a nurturing environment for investment and innovation and leveraging technology to enhance the sector's readiness, sustainability, growth, and progress."

Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Stake, Rami Tabbara said: “We are excited to partner with the Dubai Land Department to revolutionize real estate transactions. At Stake, our mission is to make real estate borderless, accessible, and liquid for everyone, both in Dubai and globally. This aligns perfectly with the new REES initiative, driving innovation and accessibility in the real estate market.

The Best Real Estate Opportunities with the Highest Investment Potential

Established in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Stake’ platform aims to bring about change that aligns with that period by offering the best real estate opportunities with the highest investment potential. Through the use of the app, anyone can create a global real estate portfolio within minutes and start generating lifelong income to achieve their ambitious goals. The platform enables investment in real estate with a minimum stake of only AED 500, while managing all investor transactions from investment to exit, distributing monthly rental income and capital appreciation returns directly into the investor's ‘Stake’ investment wallet.

As part of this partnership, the 'Stake' platform will conduct a masterclass workshop for Emirati titled ‘Invest for Tomorrow’, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The goal is to equip participants with fundamental skills in financial management and intelligent investing. This workshop will demonstrate how to transform daily financial practices into effective strategies for wealth-building and attaining financial independence. Topics covered will include: mastering the basics of financial management, implementing smart investment strategies, generating passive income, and planning for a secure financial future.

Dubai Land Department launched the Real Estate Evolution Space Initiative - ‘REES’, in support of Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and its ambitious to make Dubai a major innovation hub. It is considered the most significant in the region in the field of real estate innovation. It is designed to support and attract companies specializing in real estate technology from Dubai, while also highlighting the most prominent PropTech solutions that align with both the local and global markets.