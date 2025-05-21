Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) welcomed Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of Elderly Projects at PureHealth, during her official visit to its centre in Abu Dhabi, as part of its continued commitment to empowering senior citizens and enhancing community partnerships.

During her visit, Sheikha Moza was introduced to FDF’s comprehensive range of strategic initiatives and services designed to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens. She was briefed on the Foundation’s efforts to support this vital demographic, including service delivery mechanisms and continuous improvements to align with international best practices in elder care.

Sheikha Moza commended the Foundation’s efforts in fostering stability and delivering high-quality care and support to senior citizens and residents. She underscored the importance of fostering strong partnerships between government entities and community organisations to ensure the sustainability of programs and services for senior citizens that promote well-being and create a supportive, inclusive environment.

She also praised the efforts and vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. She commended Her Highness’s unwavering support for senior citizens and her guidance in launching comprehensive programs focused on enhancing healthcare services offered, providing psychosocial support, and encouraging active community participation for the elderly.

Sheikha Moza stated: “This visit reaffirms the strong collaborative framework between the Family Development Foundation and PureHealth, particularly through the Emirati Women’s Charter (EWC), proudly championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. This partnership reflects our collective belief in the transformative role Emirati women play in national development and building a sustainable future for the UAE.”

Her Excellency Mariam Muslim Al Mazrouei, Community Services Division Director at FDF, and Her Excellency Wafa Mohamed Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department, accompanied Sheikha Moza on a tour of the centre. During the tour, Sheikha Moza was introduced to several distinguished initiatives tailored to senior citizens. This includes the Safe Home Initiative, which promotes best practices for providing safe and healthy home environments for the elderly; the Digital Empowerment Workshop, aimed at enhancing digital literacy among seniors; and the Creative Handicrafts Session, which provides a platform for showcasing traditional craftsmanship and encouraging intergenerational knowledge sharing, thus preserving cultural heritage.

On the occasion, Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), remarked: “We are honoured by the visit of Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. It reflects the deep-rooted commitment of Her Highness to empowering families and promoting their role in social development. This visit was marked by meaningful dialogue and direct engagement with our teams and beneficiaries, further affirming our shared mission to advance the well-being of senior citizens and families in Abu Dhabi.”

Her Excellency Al Rumaithi added that discussions during the visit focused on potential avenues for future collaboration between FDF and PureHealth, particularly in promoting senior citizens’ participation in community programs and expanding their contributions to sustainable development. She highlighted the significance of recognising senior citizens as essential contributors to social cohesion, cultural continuity, and the transmission of values and wisdom across generations.

