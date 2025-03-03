United Arab Emirates, Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is set to welcome visitors to the second edition of Ramadan Lamma at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, a landmark institution that celebrates the richness of Islamic arts and sciences.

Taking place from March 6 to 9, the event will run from 9:00 PM to midnight, offering a unique cultural and social experience during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of its commitment to making cultural experiences accessible, SMA has also announced free entry to the museum throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Visitors can explore the iconic museum in two time slots: from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, Saturday to Thursday.

The museum will be closed on Fridays, and all SMA museums will remain closed in the evening slot during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Discover Rare Islamic Treasures

The initiative allows guests to experience the museum’s remarkable collections, including the ongoing unique exhibition, ‘Eternal Letters: Qur'an Manuscripts from the Abdul Rahman Al Owais Collection,’ which runs until May 25, 2025, and showcases 81 rare Quranic manuscripts reflecting the rich heritage of Islamic manuscripts.

The event program features a variety of educational, recreational, and cultural activities, as well as workshops for children, including ‘Letters and Decorations,’ ‘Ramadan Lantern’ ‘Crescent Mirror,’ ‘Ramadan Colorful Biscuits,’ and ‘Ramadan Lights.’

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy authentic dishes from renowned restaurants, fostering interaction and connection among community members of diverse cultures. Specially designated seating areas and interactive cultural games will further enhance the visitor experience.

Aligned with the weekend schedule, the event aims to offer engaging educational and recreational experiences for families and their children. It particularly focuses on the beauty of Arabic letters and words that express the spiritual and cultural values of this sacred month.

‘Lamma’ enhances a sense of belonging and social and cultural engagement while also raising awareness of the significance and uniqueness of Ramadan through activities celebrating Arabic calligraphy and the written word.

It is part of the museum’s efforts to enhance public understanding of Islamic culture and civilization through its diverse programs.

It also underscores the Authority’s commitment to providing platforms for learning and cultural dissemination, in line with the UAE’s 2025 theme, ‘Year of the Community.’

The Authority invites all community members and families to immerse themselves in this enriching and enjoyable experience and participate in the various activities on offer.

For more information, please visit the Authority’s website at Sharjahmuseums.ae.

The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization is one of the most prominent museums under the Sharjah Museums Authority and a leading cultural destination in the emirate, housing over 5,000 artifacts that document various aspects of Islamic history.

The museum offers visitors the opportunity to explore rare collections, including Islamic manuscripts, Qur’ans, architectural models of historic mosques, coins, and inventions by Muslim scholars, as well as objects that highlight the evolution of arts and sciences in Islamic civilization.

The museum features seven thematic galleries, offering visitors a comprehensive journey through the richness of Islamic heritage. Among its most notable exhibits is a scaled model of the Holy Kaaba, along with a historic Kiswa dating back to 1421 AH / 2000 AD. The museum offers year-round workshops and events that seamlessly blend history and heritage, enriching visitors' understanding of Islamic civilization.