Sharjah: As part of its commitment to advancing international cooperation and sharing global development expertise, the Department of Government Relations (DGR) hosted the annual Sharjah Diplomatic Day during the 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) at Expo Centre Sharjah. The event attracted over 120 distinguished guests, including diplomats, economic and trade advisors from around the world, and senior officials from the emirate.

On the opening day of IGCF 2024, Sharjah Diplomatic Day hosted two high-profile panel discussions: ‘Diplomacy: The Language of Global Development’ and ‘The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience in Sharjah's Government,’ featuring Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, alongside prominent ambassadors, parliamentarians, and leaders of Sharjah's governmental bodies.

Organised strategically with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the event spotlighted Sharjah’s dynamic investment and tourism opportunities across various sectors. It also highlighted the emirate’s instrumental role in fostering cultural, economic, and cross-cultural dialogue on the global stage through its wide-ranging exhibitions, conferences, and events, designed to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a premier destination for foreign investments and a vital economic and cultural hub in the region.

Diplomacy: The language of global development

In a powerful acknowledgement of the cultural and economic bonds between the UAE and China, the Sharjah Diplomatic Day hosted a panel discussion titled ‘Diplomacy: The Language of Global Development.’ This high-level session brought together Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE. The discussion delved into the profound influence of the Sharjah-China bilateral relationship in deepening cultural dialogue and driving robust economic cooperation.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “The UAE is a reliable security and energy partner, and we continue to invest in our financial and logistics infrastructure to be a key part of the global economy's supply chain. Sharjah plays a key role here as it is strategically located in the middle of the country. We have ports on both sides of the coast. We have been in discussions with several Chinese companies that have been looking at Sharjah as a place to base themselves.

“I went to China for the first time this year with a large delegation and identified different opportunities for collaboration. My challenge lies in encouraging them to see the opportunities that Sharjah provides, and we are actively working towards finding strategic partners in China.”

For his part, HE Zhang Yiming shared: “This year is special as we celebrate 40 years of diplomatic ties between China and the UAE. In the last decade, bilateral relations have expanded rapidly, and we consider the UAE one of our important strategic partners in this region. This relationship represents mutual respect, benefit, and win-win cooperation.

“One of the cornerstones of the China-UAE relationship is our cultural and economic cooperation. Our bilateral trade with the UAE reached US$95 billion last year. Our target is to reach US$200 billion by the end of 2030. Furthermore, thanks to its inclusiveness policy, over 200 nationalities, including Chinese, work, study, and live in the UAE. We look forward to the next 40 years, and I am confident this relationship will keep growing.”

Economic Resilience in Sharjah's Government

The second panel discussion, titled ‘The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience in Sharjah's Government,’ provided an in-depth exploration of the critical need for diversifying national economies, the strategic role of diplomacy in advancing technological localisation, and the trajectory of future economic sectors. The discussion featured Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, alongside H.E. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Member of the Sharjah Advisory Council and Director of International Relations at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Omar Al Mulla, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, and H.E. Mohammed Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah is an emirate with an economy that is the size of a middle-sized country. Our goal is to get the world excited about economic opportunities in the Emirate, build cultural bridges with different countries, and welcome students from different parts of the world to come and study here.”

For her part, H.E. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab said: “The UAE is part of several economic blocs and has become an economic power through soft power, strategic signing, comprehensive deals and agreements, and recently joined BRICS. This measures the government's strength and strategy over the coming years. Sharjah and the UAE have a knowledge-based economy, and we are working towards making it sustainable by diversifying sources of revenue.”

HE Mohammed Al Musharrkh, concluded: “In 2023, Sharjah ranked fifth worldwide in terms of the growth of attractive foreign direct investment projects. We implement international programmes through the different conferences and missions we participate in. Our role is to communicate the government's economic messages to investors worldwide. We also send trade delegations from Sharjah abroad to participate in discussions around foreign investments.”

HE Omar Al Mulla highlighted: “Sharjah Asset Management is leading the way in achieving economic diversification in Sharjah by expanding across multiple industries and developing world-class facilities for sustainable investment opportunities. It continues to foster strong relationships with various business communities, aiming to attract more vital foreign investments to Sharjah, open new and promising markets, all while following the emirate’s policy of economic diversification. Sharjah provides advanced logistical services, supportive legislation, and a well-developed infrastructure, which strengthens its position and competitive role as an economic hub in the region.”

Sharjah Diplomatic Day is a major annual event on DGR’s calendar. It is focused on strengthening diplomatic relations between the diplomatic corps in the UAE and Sharjah’s government leaders.