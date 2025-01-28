Sharjah: In an atmosphere filled with creativity and excellence, the Sharjah Digital Department unveiled its new corporate identity during its second annual employee assembly. The launch showcased the department’s vision and mission, reflecting its strategic focus on enabling the digital transformation of the emirate of Sharjah and establishing innovation as a cornerstone of its progress.

The new corporate identity aligns with the emirate’s future aspirations, translating the department’s vision to be “a people-first digital innovator.” It highlights a mission firmly rooted in leading Sharjah’s digital transformation through proactive, people-focused solutions. By harnessing the latest technologies and smart data, the department aims to enhance individuals’ quality of life and improve services to meet their needs effectively.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, stated: “The new corporate identity of the department marks a fresh beginning, anchored in innovation and aligned with the aspirations of our wise leadership to enable human-centred digital transformation.” He emphasised that the department’s new vision demonstrates a steadfast commitment to improving digital services across the emirate and advancing the use of technology to achieve Sharjah’s goal of becoming a smart and distinguished hub for the future.

His Excellency praised the outstanding efforts of the department’s employees over the past year, highlighting the critical role every individual has played in achieving the department’s strategic objectives. He encouraged continued hard work to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, enhance the emirate’s prosperity and well-being, and cement Sharjah’s position as a global centre for digital innovation.

Her Excellency Engineer Lamia Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department, commented: “The launch of the new corporate identity represents a pivotal moment in the department’s journey. It reflects a future-oriented vision underpinned by innovation and sustainability, with a focus on delivering effective digital solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to sustainable development in the emirate.”

The event featured interactive activities designed to promote team spirit and a culture of collaboration.

The gathering also provided an opportunity to highlight the department’s achievements over the past year, celebrating the committees and teams responsible for delivering distinguished strategic projects. This recognition aligns with the department’s commitment to fostering excellence and creativity in all areas of its work.

The Sharjah Digital Department is dedicated to organising an annual meeting for its employees as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance communication, interaction, and institutional belonging. This assembly is key to achieving the department’s vision and mission.