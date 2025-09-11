Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a panel discussion as part of its role as a strategic partner in the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), held at Expo Centre Sharjah on 10–11 September.

Held under the theme “Government Communication for Sustainable Food Security,” the session explored how effective government communication strategies can contribute to food sustainability. It was attended by senior officials, experts, and specialists in the field of food security, food industries, and government communication.

The dialogue session underscored the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to promoting transparency and innovation in food security, while highlighting the significance of aligning efforts between government entities, private stakeholders, and the wider community to establish a resilient and sustainable food ecosystem.

4 key pillars

Moderated by Yousif Al Hammadi from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), the session featured the participation of Sheikha Dr. Najla Ali Al-Mualla, Director of the Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality; H.E. Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Executive Director of the Supply Chain Sector at Sharjah Cooperative Society; and H.E. Mustafa Al Husseini, General Manager at Golden Loaf Establishment.

Discussions focused on four principal areas: government communication and building community trust; the role of the food industry in supporting food security; the food safety and public health system; and supply chains with an emphasis on the role of cooperative societies.

The panelists offered insights and actionable recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of government communication in promoting food awareness and to encourage national industries to adopt sustainable and innovative practices in production and distribution.

Vital platform

H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, affirmed that the Chamber’s participation in the International Government Communication Forum reflects its commitment to strengthening the integration between government communication tools and the economic system, particularly in priority sectors such as food security.

He noted that transparency, the effective flow of information, and public awareness and engagement constitute essential pillars for building trust and advancing sustainable initiatives and programs.

Al Awadi stressed that the Sharjah Chamber plays an active role in supporting the food security system by empowering national food industries, strengthening public-private partnerships, and attracting foreign investment in the food sector.

“Such initiatives reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for the food industry and underpin efforts to achieve sustainable food security. The panel discussion provided a vital platform for exchanging views, sharing ideas, and delivering innovative recommendations to help advance the sustainability of food security,” he added.

Innovation and integration

The speakers highlighted the importance of developing an effective food control system based on innovation and institutional integration. They stressed the need to enhance community trust through transparent information exchange and greater awareness of food safety practices.

The session also showcased successful case studies from Sharjah in supply chain and storage management, as well as in maintaining the quality of food products across all stages.

