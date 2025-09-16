In partnership with Mumtalakat and as part of M42’s world-class portfolio, the flagship project aims to improve access, enhance quality, and ensure continuity of care in alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030.

Manama, Bahrain: Amana Healthcare Bahrain, the Kingdom’s first and only purpose-built facility of its kind dedicated to specialized long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation, received a high-level delegation of senior government leaders for a tour of the facility ahead of its opening at the end of 2025. His Excellency Brig. Gen.Dr. Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Medical Services (RMS), His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), and His Excellency Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Policies and Coordination Director General at the Prime Minister’s Office, were among the distinguished visitors.

Dr. Mohamed AlSaati, CEO of Amana Healthcare Bahrain, welcomed senior executives from RMS, Mumtalakat, and the Prime Minister’s Office, guiding them through the facility’s thoughtfully designed spaces across 15,000 square meters. Developed in partnership with Mumtalakat and as part of M42’s network of world-class healthcare providers, the facility is set to house over 100 inpatient beds and deliver specialized long-term care, advanced rehabilitation, and long-term ventilatory support, providing continuous, patient-focused care for those who require ongoing medical supervision and therapy.

The collaboration between Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, and M42 reflects a shared commitment to meeting the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare needs while supporting sustainable development. Building on Amana Healthcare’s proven long-term care model in the UAE since 2013, Amana Healthcare Bahrain is set to become a cornerstone of care in the Kingdom by introducing a new level of specialized services in close coordination with public sector referral partners – with the aim of strengthening connections within the wider community, easing the burden on acute-care hospitals, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing the resilience and diversity of Bahrain’s healthcare infrastructure and ecosystem.

Amana Healthcare Bahrain will uniquely combine advanced clinical capabilities with a warm, home-like environment, featuring private rooms, culturally respectful communal spaces, state-of-the-art rehabilitation gyms, a hydrotherapy pool, and a sensory garden. Patients will receive round-the-clock care from a multidisciplinary team of world-class physicians, specialized nurses, and therapists in respiratory care, speech and language therapy, and occupational and physical rehabilitation – all with dedicated services designed to reflect the needs, values, and traditions of the Bahraini community and families they serve.

With construction nearing completion, Amana Healthcare Bahrain is set to enhance access to specialized recovery services, introduce innovative care pathways, and strengthen the continuum of healthcare; in doing so, positioning itself as a benchmark for compassionate, personalized, and patient-centered care in Bahrain and the wider region.

About Amana Healthcare Bahrain

Amana Healthcare Bahrain, part of the M42 network and in partnership with Mumtalakat, is a first-of-its-kind facility in the Kingdom, purpose-built to provide world-class, specialized long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. Building on Amana Healthcare’s tried, tested, and trusted legacy in the UAE since 2013, Amana Healthcare Bahrain provides personalized treatment plans, compassionate care, and a warm, home-like environment, designed to support patients and their families every step of the way.

