Jeddah: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the need to create plans that will improve the humanitarian action ecosystem in the Islamic world. He indicated that a more ambitious vision is necessary to address the challenges faced in this field, given the frequent occurrence of disasters that require immediate relief efforts to save lives. Mr. Brahim Taha believed that it is the duty of Muslims to provide aid and assistance to their brothers in need. This will help strengthen the spirit of solidarity and interdependence among the people of the Ummah.

This came in the speech of the Secretary-General delivered at the opening of the fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC) and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the OIC Member States hosted by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Jeddah on July 22-26, 2023, under the auspices of HRH Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region.

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude for the efforts made by the ICIC and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and the Red Cross in the OIC Member States. He acknowledged the immense pressure they face in times of disasters and humanitarian crises, which often surpasses their capabilities.

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude to H.E. Dr. Jalal bin Muhammad Al-Owaisi, President of the Saudi Red Crescent, and his exceptional team for organizing this session and their commendable work towards humanitarian aid in the Member States.

Mr. Brahim Taha confirmed that the OIC General Secretariat is prepared to collaborate with the ICIC and the National Societies of the Red Crescent and Red Cross in the Member States to support the genuine endeavors of aiding those in need and those affected by natural or man-made disasters in the Member States.