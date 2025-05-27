Sharjah: Saned Facility Management, in cooperation with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, has launched a large-scale field inspection campaign aimed at evaluating and enhancing the effectiveness of early warning systems in buildings and facilities across Sharjah. The initiative comes as part of efforts to boost safety and preventive readiness, especially with the onset of summer and rising temperatures.

The campaign is launched as part of joint cooperation between the three entities to address technical faults in early warning systems, based on data provided by the "Aman" system. This system links fire alarm systems in facilities to the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and Saned’s operations room, providing accurate data and indicators that contribute to the early detection of faults, with the goal of reducing response times to fire incidents.

The first phase of the campaign focuses on buildings identified by Aman system reports as having technical malfunctions. Property owners and operators are being contacted and informed of the importance of adhering to periodic maintenance through companies approved by the Civil Defence, in order to ensure repairs are carried out and the efficiency of preventive systems is enhanced.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director- Saned said: “At Saned, we are committed to enhancing the efficiency of the public safety system in the Emirate of Sharjah through the early warning system ‘Aman,’ which stands as a top operational priority for us. It is considered one of the key pillars of the smart protection system implemented across buildings and facilities in Sharjah. The system plays a vital role in minimizing the risk and occurrence of fires by enabling rapid response from rescue and firefighting teams at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, thereby helping to prevent human and material losses through early fire detection.”

Al Zarouni added: “Our ongoing partnership with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority reflects our commitment to supporting government efforts in promoting proactive prevention practices and achieving the highest standards of safety and readiness to protect lives and property. It also contributes to building a safe and sustainable environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.”

He also urged property owners, developers, and management and operations companies to swiftly contract with qualified and approved service providers to carry out and continue preventive maintenance operations, ensuring the protection of lives and assets.

The Joint Committee affirmed that the campaign will continue across the emirate without a specified timeframe, and will be accompanied by ongoing performance evaluation and analysis to measure improvements in response times and system efficiency.

The "Aman" system connects fire alarm systems in facilities directly to the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and Saned’s operations center. This enables immediate notification in the event of a fire within a facility. The system employs advanced technology to accurately pinpoint fire locations upon occurrence and promptly alert the relevant emergency response teams.

It is worth noting that Saned Facilities Management is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.