Dubai, UAE: The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved significant results in terms of improving operations, productivity, the accuracy of data, accelerating procedures and reducing costs and duration for tasks with a total of 40,000 hours until 2021. DEWA uses RPA to automate business processes to reduce repetitive and routine tasks.

The RPA includes several initiatives such as the automation: of server vulnerability status update, data caching service monitoring of DEWA’s virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) employee, work clearance application (WCA) process, GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Monitoring System, Bank Guarantee Statement (bank offers), and Domain Naming System (DNS) Scanning.

“We promote Dubai as a global hub for digital technology to help achieve the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to aid Dubai’s progress in leading the future by making it 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation. DEWA contributes to shaping the future of the UAE during the next 50 years to become the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA harnesses its advanced infrastructure and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to accelerate and automate all its procedures for employees and customers. This enhances the happiness of society and provides them instant and seamless services round the clock. This is according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and accountability, in addition to supporting sustainability, protecting the environment and natural resources. We continue to innovate unique experiences that aid Dubai’s progress in leading the future by reshaping the traditional work mechanisms to suit rapid changes worldwide. Through Digital DEWA, our digital arm, we are disrupting the concept of a utility and becoming the first digital utility worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while expanding the use of AI. This makes Dubai the first city to provide electricity and water services using AI,” added Al Tayer.