Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) confirmed the conclusion of the submission phase of the inaugural Research Awards 2025, launched by the Department in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai.

The initial phase received substantial engagement from researchers across both governmental and academic institutions. A total of 70 scientific papers were received, including entries from 11 university and college students and remarkable contributions from Dubai Government employees across different departments and entities.

A total of 27 submissions were received from governmental and academic entities, highlighting the increasing significance of scientific research as a pivotal tool to support government decision-making, policy development and enhancement of employee wellbeing. The broad participation signifies the rising institutional awareness of the importance of investing in research capabilities.

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, said: “The exceptional participation in this year’s awards signifies a rising awareness among governmental and academic entities on the pivotal role of scientific research in shaping human resources systems and policies and promoting a work culture based on knowledge and innovation. This involvement reaffirms that scientific research is no longer optional but a key driver of the future of government work.”

H.E. added: “The remarkable participation further reflects the commitment of institutions to share research knowledge and expertise. It also highlights the key role of universities as major drivers in supporting government initiatives through applied research that addresses both current and future challenges. Furthermore, it demonstrates a practical model of effective collaboration between academic institutions and government entities in designing innovative, actionable solutions that improve efficiency and contribute towards the sustainable development of Dubai and the UAE.”

In line with government objectives, submissions were divided into four themes, including Workplace Skills and Lifelong Learning; Human Resources Management: Reality, Challenges, and Future; Developing Human Resources Systems and Policies in Dubai Government; and Employee Wellbeing in the Work Environment. These themes provided researchers with the opportunity to analyse pressing challenges linked to government work and propose practical solutions that advance Dubai’s administrative development. In addition, the wide range of topics allowed researchers to address critical issues shaping the present and future of government human resources while delivering applicable proposals to improve performance efficiency and strengthen long-term institutional development.

After the initial review, 49 papers met the eligibility criteria, which underscores the quality and diversity of the submissions. These papers included innovative concepts and new perspectives that support the future of government work and reinforce researchers’ ability to deliver practical, creative proposals in areas such as skills development, policy enhancement, and workplace improvement.

The evaluation procedure was conducted in partnership with participating universities and colleges. Eligible papers were then referred to the universities’ judging committees for a rigorous academic review, following clear benchmarks that included innovation, originality, clarity of objectives, relevance of references, methodological soundness, analytical depth, quality of results, and practical value and feasibility. In order to ensure integrity and transparency, members of the judging committees signed confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements safeguarding the security of all data and information.

The evaluation process will extend for two months, with final results scheduled to be announced on October 29, 2025, during the official Research Awards ceremony. During the event, winning papers will be honoured, along with showcasing of the most remarkable ideas and research findings that meet the judging criteria.

The Dubai Government Human Resources supports governmental and academic entities to continue participating in future editions of the awards while supporting a strategic vision that prioritises people and knowledge in comprehensive development, in line with the wise leadership’s ambition to position Dubai as a global hub of knowledge and creativity. The Department underscores that the Research Awards is not only an academic competition, but also a sustainable research movement aimed at promoting a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry within the government ecosystem. Moreover, it offers a platform that convenes researchers, practitioners and decision-makers to develop practical, real-world solutions capable of addressing challenges and anticipating the future.

