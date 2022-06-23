Abu Dhabi: The 2022 edition of the Tourism Youth Summer Camp, an initiative led by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is now open for registration. Designed to empower Emirati youth and to encourage their participation in the tourism sector, the two-week immersive programme offers both formal training and work experience, including a five-day placement at one of Abu Dhabi’s leading hotels.

Running from 25 July to 5 August 2022, the programme offers 50 participants the opportunity to refine their teamwork and leadership skills and to develop an understanding of the broad components that make up the hospitality and tourism industries through access to workshops, tutorials, field trips and expert speakers. Viewing the destination with visitor experience in mind, the participants will learn about the attributes of Abu Dhabi as a leading tourism and cultural destination and the role and responsibility of DCT Abu Dhabi in achieving the emirate’s strategic ambitions.

This Emiratisation initiative by DCT Abu Dhabi aims to educate participants on the role tourism and hospitality play in the growth and transformation of the emirate’s economy. The placement will offer participants the opportunity to gain hands-on, tourist-facing experience and improve their competence and explore potential career paths in tourism.

The programme is exclusively open to UAE nationals aged between 17 and 21 years of age with no fee involved. To be eligible to register, applicants must be proficient in English, comfortable working with tourists in multi-cultural environments and interested in the tourism sector, regardless of their selected educational major subject. Once registration is complete, including submission of a participation NOC letter from the head of the family, applicants will be shortlisted before taking part in the final interviews before selection.

Registrations will close on 5 July 2022. To apply or find out more about the Tourism Youth Summer Programme, please visit

https://tcaabudhabi.ae/en/what.we.do/tourism/industry.initiatives.emiratisation/tourism.youth.program.aspx.

