RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE – Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) have signed a strategic agreement to enhance electronic services for customers and businesses. The agreement, signed at the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality headquarters, will see the two entities collaborate on developing and upgrading electronic systems through the "Unified Electronic Portal".

The partnership underscores the commitment of both organisations to streamline operations and improve service delivery, contributing to the sustainable development of the emirates. The Unified Electronic Portal will provide a single, user-friendly platform for accessing a wide range of government services, simplifying procedures and reducing transaction times.

Commenting on the strategic agreement, Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said: "This agreement reflects our dedication to fostering strong partnerships and leveraging technology to better serve our community. Collaborating with EtihadWE on the Unified Electronic Portal will significantly enhance service delivery and contribute to the overall development of the Emirate."

Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in upgrading and enhancing electronic systems through the 'Unified Electronic Portal'. This represents a strategic step towards improving and developing services to boost efficiency and provide a seamless customer experience, by streamlining processes and reducing the time and effort needed to complete transactions through a unified, user-friendly platform.”

He added: “This agreement is part of the government’s initiatives resulting from the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, and Etihad Water and Electricity’s efforts to expand its partnerships across the country, implement ambitious initiatives under the programme, and promote innovation and customer centricity in the service sector.”