‘Membership a distinguished global achievement for Ras Al Khaimah,’ says Executive Council Secretary General

‘Ras Al Khaimah moving forward in provision of high-quality education for all,’ says RAK Municipality Director General

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has announced Ras Al Khaimah as the newest addition to its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), an achievement that highlights the commitment of the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah to realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in part through enhancing education and enabling life-long learning among its people.

Membership of the GNLC was achieved as a result of Ras Al Khaimah’s dedication to its vision of improving Emirate-wide education outcomes, expanding its use of modern technologies in the learning process and empowering communities and encouraging a culture of life-long learning, while improving the overall quality and excellence of the education sector.

The GNLC is a forum that encourages the sharing of ideas and learning solutions among members, promoting policy dialogue and peer learning that helps to forge partnerships, develop capacity and instruments to encourage the building of learning cities.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary General of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, said: “Ras Al Khaimah joining UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities is a distinguished global achievement for the Emirate. It is evidence of the policies we are implementing in the education sector, which are inclusive of all segments of society, no matter their stage of life, and are reflective of the wise leadership of the UAE; the insightful and ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and the constant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in line with our country’s overall strategy and its global competitiveness priorities.”

Dr. Abdullatif Khalifa added: “Membership of GNLC will allow Ras Al Khaimah to share with the world its experience of consolidating education into the cultural, social, developmental and economic fabric of our society, and sharing our best practices to similar advanced cities internationally. It will also allow the Emirate to benefit from the experiences of member cities and contribute to developing global education policies as a basis for advancing human development and sustainability.”

His Excellency Munther Mohammed bin Shakar Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “Ras Al Khaimah joining the Global Network of Learning Cities highlights the Emirate’s vision to constantly improve its education sector and instill a culture of life-long learning. This translates into providing people with educational programs that will enable them to achieve personally while also contributing to the overall success of Ras Al Khaimah.”

He added: “Ras Al Khaimah is moving forward in the provision of high-quality education for all, as it is a fundamental tool in the Emirate’s development and desire to build a bright, prosperous and sustainable future, based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Saud Al Qasimi.”

Ras Al Khaimah views education as a vital pillar in its pursuit of a bright future for the nation and the Emirate, which is why it has developed high-quality educational institutions that abide by the highest international standards. Education in the Emirate enjoys unwavering support from its leadership, which is keen to enhance the education system as part of its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Education is pivotal to Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 strategy, which has a focus on ensuring an inclusive education system for all. The Emirate is working to establish further programs aimed at enhancing training and education across multiple disciplines.

Ras Al Khaimah’s admission to GNLC is the culmination of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Youth, through its National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and the General Secretariat of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, with the latter coordinating with all relevant entities in the Emirate to prepare a report and liaise with UNESCO on all the necessary joining requirements.

-Ends-

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 111 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a cultural melting pot, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.