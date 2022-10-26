Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) partnered with Mamo, a UAE-based fintech company, to provide RAKEZ clients access to the latest innovative digital payment solutions, offering them complete ease and comfort while managing their financial transactions, and selling their products and services online.

On the same front, RAKEZ and Mamo are planning a series of informative webinars to showcase advantages of the digital solution, Mamo Pay, under this partnership, and offer all the support needed by the RAKEZ business community.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO said: “We are pleased to tie up with Mamo to offer our clients yet another online solution to easily manage their payments through their flagship solution. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to support our clients’ business journey and provide new digital platforms to make business operations more efficient.”

“We will continue to bring in more strategic partners, locally and internationally, to ensure that companies in our business community get the support they need to grow and flourish,” he added.

Sharing his excitement on the tie-up, Mr Imad Gharazeddine, CEO of Mamo, stated: "We are honoured and excited to partner with RAKEZ, an authority that is keen on supporting businesses in the UAE by empowering them with digital tools to succeed in the ever-changing business landscape. With Mamo Pay business payment links, we are on a mission to make payments simpler, faster and friendlier, while helping businesses across the country focus on what they do best."

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Mamo:

Mamo is a bold and inclusive FinTech company created to help people live their life to the fullest. Mamo's flagship solution is Mamo Pay, a fast, secure, human-centered platform co-created to simplify everyday personal and business payments. With trust, traceability, and transparency at the top of its agenda, Mamo aims to accelerate the MENA region towards digital payments and champion financial inclusion and literacy across economically diverse communities. By empowering people with simpler, faster, friendlier financial products, insights, and strategies. Mamo's vision is to make everyday payments, transfers, and transactions simple while bringing financial independence to every human being.