UAE, Dubai – QUBE Development announced a contribution of AED 2 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

QUBE Development’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, which aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign also seeks to reinforce values of honoring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

It further establishes the concept of charitable endowments and creates a widespread social movement that contributes to its objective of providing sustainable healthcare to those in need.

Building healthy communities

Mr. Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Developments, said: “Supporting those in need is one of the hallmarks of the Emirati society. At QUBE Development, we believe that giving back is fundamental for creating healthy communities. Our contribution to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is driven by the power of community and underscores our dedication to making the initiative have a lasting impact. We are proud to be part of this campaign and hope to inspire others to join us.”

Mr. Egor Molchanov added: “Facing illness alone is incredibly difficult and this endowment will act as a safety net for the less fortunate, providing both financial and emotional support. I urge everyone to contribute to this vital humanitarian effort.”

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).