Al Bannai: Implementing initiatives that support environmental goals and sustainable economy, in line with Dubai 2033 Quality of Life strategies

The Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced that its headquarters at Mina Rashid has been awarded the LEED Gold certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), in recognition of the building’s compliance with the US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) standards for sustainable design and construction. The certification acknowledges the building’s excellence in adopting best practices in sustainable construction and efficient resource utilization.

The LEED Gold certification represents the highest level in green building certifications, awarded to projects achieving more than 60 points under the LEED rating system in the design and construction category. Recognized globally, this certification demonstrates the building’s commitment to sustainable construction practices, energy and water efficiency, indoor air quality, and the use of eco-friendly materials.

Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at PCFC, said:

"We operate in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for environmental leadership, and this certification confirms our commitment to sustainable construction. We have adopted standards in construction processes and material selection that ensure a healthy and safe work environment for employees while meeting best practices in energy efficiency, air quality, and water conservation”.

Al Bannai added that the achievement represents a significant step toward balancing economic development with environmental sustainability and highlights the capability of Dubai’s government infrastructure to lead in green innovation. He emphasized that the Authority continues to implement environmentally friendly projects that reduce carbon footprint and contribute to sustainable development goals:

"Sustainability is an integral part of our strategies, and our teams are actively implementing initiatives that support environmental goals and the sustainable economy, in line with Dubai’s 2033 Quality of Life strategies”.

The headquarters building spans nine floors, accommodating up to 1,000 employees and 600 vehicles, and was designed according to globally recognized LEED Gold standards to support sustainable mobility. The building features 64 electric vehicle charging stations, exceeding local authority requirements, 39 designated car-sharing spots, and 320 kW solar panels on rooftops, providing approximately 33% of the building’s energy needs compared to conventional buildings.

Al Bannai continued:

“We take pride in our new headquarters’ design, which embodies the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility. Every aspect of sustainability was considered, from thermal insulation and smart lighting systems to water recycling and renewable energy, ensuring operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact”.

In terms of energy and water conservation, the building reduces energy consumption by 33% compared to traditional buildings and water consumption by 52%, thanks to low-flow fixtures and irrigation systems using air conditioning condensate and treated water.