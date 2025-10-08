Dubai – The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Corporation’s presence at this premier global technology event underscores its continuous drive to strengthen its role in Dubai’s digital government ecosystem and to showcase its latest projects in smart transformation, integrated digital services, and artificial intelligence. The participation aligns with the vision of Dubai’s leadership to build a future-ready city powered by innovation, technology, and smart solutions.

Through its interactive pavilion, PCFC will present a diverse portfolio of advanced digital projects and initiatives that mirror its commitment to supporting Dubai’s digital transformation strategy. The Corporation continues to play a key role in developing a smart customs and logistics ecosystem that supports business sustainability and achieves the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Dr. Mohammed Jumaa Rahma, Executive Director of Technology and Digital Transformation at PCFC, explained that the Corporation’s participation in GITEX Global reflects its commitment to keeping pace with the fast-evolving world of technology and innovation. He said: “We look forward every year to GITEX Global, the world’s most influential technology event that attracts more than 200,000 participants and 6,500 companies from nearly 180 countries. The exhibition provides an ideal platform to showcase our digital innovations, connect with global experts hosted by Dubai, and exchange insights on crucial topics such as smart cities, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Our presence at this global event reflects our determination to stay ahead of rapid technological shifts and to forge strategic partnerships that enhance the quality and efficiency of our customs and logistics services.”

Dr. Rahma highlighted key projects that PCFC will feature at the event, including the “Marsa” project—a unified digital platform for managing marine berths across Dubai—and the advanced drone initiative that supports the operations of the Dubai Ports Authority.

He added that this year, the Corporation will spotlight “Digital Zero Four,” the UAE’s first national company specializing in smart business transformation and AI-based digital solutions. The company will present a range of intelligent tools and systems for imaging, monitoring, and digital control, all supported by an integrated digital infrastructure that seamlessly connects with government partners.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, emphasized that the Department’s participation in GITEX 2025 will be distinctive, focusing on showcasing the digital transformation of customs services and procedures. He said: “We are preparing for an outstanding presence at GITEX 2025 to demonstrate how customs systems can move beyond regulatory frameworks to become smart platforms that redefine customer experience and reinforce Dubai’s status as a global trade gateway. Artificial intelligence has become a cornerstone of our operational framework, helping automate processes, enhance supply chain agility, and deliver smarter, more adaptive logistics solutions.”

He added: “During the exhibition, Dubai Customs will unveil a series of pioneering new initiatives, including the Radiation Prevention and Monitoring System, the Sawem (bargain) app—a next-generation digital auction platform featuring secure payment solutions, automatic notifications, and advanced search capabilities—and the Al Munasiq platform, a next-generation AI-powered cargo classification system. These initiatives will be presented under the Digital Dubai umbrella within the Dubai Government Pavilion.”

PCFC’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects Dubai’s growing leadership in smart governance and innovation. By merging advanced digital infrastructure with artificial intelligence and automation, the Corporation continues to set new benchmarks for efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability across customs, logistics, and trade operations—propelling Dubai toward a truly intelligent future.