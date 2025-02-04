Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader today announced its participation at LEAP 2025, from February 9-12, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the premier technology event, NTT DATA MEA will present a diverse range of innovative solutions that demonstrate the company’s expertise in sports technology, IoT, robotics, healthcare, cybersecurity, and managed services.

NTT DATA’s senior executives will take the stage at the LEAP Conference, sharing insights on key industry topics. On February 11, Christian Koch, Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity for IoT/OT, Innovations & Business Development at NTT DATA, will deliver a keynote titled ‘Cybersecurity in Smart Cities: Safeguarding the Digital Pulse of Urban Life’. Additionally, on February 10, Prashil Gareeb, Vice President of Managed Networking and Collaboration Services at NTT DATA MEA, will join a panel discussion on ‘The Future of Work: Intersection of Social Enterprises and Emerging Technologies’.

At LEAP 2025, NTT DATA MEA will showcase advanced Sports Tech solutions designed to enhance fan engagement and sports operations. These solutions highlight advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, and Digital Twin technologies. The company’s recent partnership with Arsenal, and other prominent sporting organizations, emphasizes the relevance of its offerings to Saudi Arabia, especially as the nation gears up to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

Visitors to the NTT DATA booth can explore cutting-edge technology through interactive demos, including:

Sports Tech: See how AI, analytics, and digital twins enhance fan engagement and sports operations.

See how AI, analytics, and digital twins enhance fan engagement and sports operations. IoT Platforms: Experience a sensor-equipped robotic dog that collects and processes real-time data using AI.

Experience a sensor-equipped robotic dog that collects and processes real-time data using AI. AR/VR: Discover Augmented Reality applications transforming real-world operations and the

NTT DATA will also showcase its healthcare solutions that aims to transform patient care and operational workflows, alongside its robust cybersecurity offerings designed to counter evolving digital threats. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio will demonstrate its ability to optimize IT infrastructure and streamline operations, reinforcing its commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions.

With its recent rebranding from Dimension Data to NTT DATA in Saudi Arabia, LEAP 2025 is a platform for the company to highlight the depth and breadth of its capabilities. “LEAP this year is a great opportunity for us to engage with partners, clients, and industry leaders, allowing us to showcase our innovative solutions and further strengthen our presence in the region,” said Rami Beidas, Country General Manager for Saudi Arabia.

NTT DATA will exhibit in Hall 1, Booth C60. Key representatives, including Burcak Soydan, Managing Executive for the Middle East and Rami Beidas, Country General Manager for Saudi Arabia, will be present alongside a team of technology experts to engage with attendees, share success stories, and conduct live demonstrations of AI-driven solutions

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start- up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.