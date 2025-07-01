Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote human rights awareness and protect the rights of domestic workers, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), recently held an awareness workshop for staff at domestic worker recruitment centres. The session took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Sharjah and was aimed at employees of “Tadbeer” centres.

The workshop featured a presentation by Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the NHRI, who provided an overview of the Institution’s mandate and areas of responsibility. She was joined by Abdulazeez Al Obthani, Head of the International and Regional Organisations Section, and Maytha Al Shamsi, Project Coordinator at the Strategic Communications Department. The session also covered the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the vital role employers play in safeguarding those rights.

The workshop saw active participation from attendees and featured open discussions and a range of questions. It aimed to strengthen awareness among “Tadbeer” staff about their responsibilities in fostering a fair, respectful, and dignified working environment. The session also provided a platform to hear firsthand about the challenges shared by the staff and respond to their inquiries, reflecting NHRI’s broader commitment to embedding a culture of human rights across institutions and society at large.

This initiative comes as part of a series of ongoing awareness sessions and activities conducted by the National Human Rights Institution to enhance awareness among "Tadbeer" centers staff across the country about the rights of domestic workers.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties and agreements.