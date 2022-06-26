UAE, Dubai – In the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Philippine Business Council in the UAE organized a celebration of the Philippine’s 124th Independence Day in the UAE, today Sunday 26, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in cooperation with “@EmiratesLovesPhilippines” page and a number of strategic partners.

The event which comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen the values of tolerance and coexistence, as an important component of the Emirati society, was held in cooperation with the Dubai Police and the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines. The celebration reflected the distinguished, historical and brotherhood relations between the two friendly countries, at all levels.

In this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, expressed his pleasure in attending the anniversary of independence for a great country and a very good friend of the United Arab Emirates, as he congratulated the Philippines’ on its impressive progress in all fields and its growing importance on the global stage.

His Excellency said: “Celebrating the 124th Philippine Independence Day, here in the United Arab Emirates, is a celebration of the remarkable Filipino community that constitutes a significant segment of our global culture. Over the years, people from the Philippines have been of vital importance to the success of the United Arab Emirates, and have become global members of its global community.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed upon the productive presence of the UAE’s Filipino population. He added: “this presence underscores the wisdom of the founder of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His remarkable legacy includes the UAE’s truly global society composed of people from some 200 different countries. Our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has embraced Sheikh Zayed’s vision and has preserved and enhanced an environment that encourages all residents to reach their full potential, to prosper, and to contribute immensely to the development of the UAE.”

His Excellency noted that this gathering in Dubai, is a sign of the very strong relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, as the two countries have high regard and respect for each other, and their friendship has benefited both their peoples and has contributed to global progress and prosperity.

The Philippines Independence Day, represented a great occasion where the Filipino Community in the UAE connected and showcased the Filipino culture to the UAE’s multiverse society. This reflected the positive social relations prevailing among all components of the Emirati society, which accommodates more than 200 nationalities.

Also, the event receives distinguished support from the UAE Food Bank, and a number of educational institutions and schools, including the Philippine School, the Far Eastern Private School and the New Filipino Private School.

This year’s celebration witnessed the participation of a group of diplomatic, economic and social figures, as well as a number of businessmen, entrepreneurs and Filipino families residing in the country. The agenda included artistic and musical shows, games and more, and has witnessed a performance for the Filipino actor and musician Carlo Aquino, in addition to a group of actors and artists from the UAE and the Philippines.

Marian Carella, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council thanked the @EmiratesLovesPhilippines page for organizing this celebration. She said: “This year, our celebration is different. In addition to celebrating the 124th Independence Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate diversity and prosperity, and to consolidate relations of cooperation and partnership that unite the UAE and the Philippines. It is an exceptional opportunity during which the Filipino community will express gratitude to the UAE, who has spared no effort to promote the welfare of every Filipino residing on its land.”

Josie Conlu, Emirates Loves Philippines Project Manager noted that the event witnessed a large participation of the Filipino community in the UAE, including businessmen, businesswomen, investors and families. She said: “The Emirati presence in the event reflected the distinguished and brotherhood relations between the people of the two countries.”

Conlu added: "This national event which is organized in partnership with the @EmiratesLovesPhilippines page, aims at strengthening the brotherhood relations between the UAE and the Philippines, and provide more opportunities for social networking among the Filipino community, and all communities residing in the UAE. Also, the event strengthened and confirmed the fact that the UAE is a second home for all Filipinos residing on its land.”

-Ends-