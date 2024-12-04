Riyadh:

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center for Environmental Compliance, aimed at strengthening cooperation to protect the marine environment, reduce pollution, and streamline the issuance of necessary environmental permits within Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea region. The agreement will also support the development and sustainability of coastal tourism.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, CEO of SRSA, and Eng. Ali Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the National Center for Environmental Compliance.

This collaboration aligns with SRSA’s core mandate, which include developing policies, strategies, plans, programs, and initiatives to regulate navigational and marine tourism activities. These efforts also include issuing permits for such activities, ensuring marine environmental protection, and setting standards for services and marina operations in coordination with relevant entities.

The National Center for Environmental Compliance is focused on enhancing environmental adherence, reducing environmental pollution, and improving the response capacity to environmental emergencies within its scope.

The MoU will facilitate coordination between the two entities in the issuance of environmental permits, enhance environmental compliance, reduce pollution within the region, and promote the use of electronic systems. It will also support joint initiatives aimed at protecting the Red Sea’s marine environment.

The agreement further covers collaboration in research and innovation related to monitoring and assessment, the development of environmentally friendly technologies, and the formulation of preparedness and response plans for environmental emergencies and disasters. The two parties will also work together to raise environmental awareness, build capacity, provide training, and implement joint initiatives.

This MoU is part of SRSA’s broader strategy to expand its strategic partnerships, exchange expertise, and ensure the sustainable protection of the marine environment where coastal tourism activities are conducted, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.