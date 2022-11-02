Cisco, Etisalat, PTC, Oryx Data, and One Moto are behind the first wave of projects

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today announced the launch of the first 13 of 1,000 technology projects that will be implemented under the recently announced Technology Transformation Program. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the program is designed to supercharge the UAE’s industrial transformation and help turn the country into a global hub for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and industries of the future.

The new projects, revealed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, are being executed by major national and international champions, such as Etisalat, Cisco, PTC, Oryx Data, and One Moto. The companies are proactively accelerating the pace of technological transformations across the UAE’s priority sectors, contributing to the development of a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

The program will attract major international companies to test innovations in the country’s supportive environment, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for tech and innovation. The UAE is inviting tech firms from around the world to engage with its innovation ecosystem under the Technology Transformation Program.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology said: “The projects announced today mark the first step in the Technology Transformation Program, which will support our national priorities and the development of key sectors in the coming decades. The launch of this program represents the beginning of a new phase of national competitiveness and sustainable industrial growth in the UAE, enabled and driven by R&D and advanced technology.”

“At the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, we have a clear roadmap for the next 10 years. It is a decade in which the UAE will further enhance its position as a global hub for science, technology, and innovation, in line with our leadership’s vision. Our partners are key to this journey and we are committed to exploring collaborations with all companies that seek to join the UAE in its bold technological and industrial transformation.”

First 13 of 1,000 projects

The new projects will have a significant impact on the companies in which they are implemented. By leveraging advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, businesses will be able to significantly reduce energy consumption and wastage, enhance efficiency, and increase productivity as well as competitiveness in global markets.

The Technology Transformation Program also presents an opportunity for national and international champions looking to play a leading role in the country’s industrial journey. MoIAT is inviting these champions to join the program to benefit from its projects, as well as support smaller businesses on their own technology transformations. Businesses in the UAE can apply through MoIAT to participate in and benefit from the projects.

Cisco’s project is currently supporting three local companies – Emirates Macaroni Factory, National Paints and Falconpack – in their digital transformation journeys. Under its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, Cisco will focus on the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide companies with enhanced security, visibility, and connectivity. This project aims at driving digital transformation across the national industrial establishments in the UAE, which is an essential pillar in Cisco’s CDA program in the country.

The projects are also focusing on leveraging IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things). PTC is offering 25 companies free access to its IIoT platform, ThingWorx, which will enable companies to increase their manufacturing efficiency through ensuring asset optimization, workforce productivity, quality improvement and speed to industrialization. The platform can increase throughput by up to 20 percent, reduce unplanned downtime by up to 30 percent, and reduce energy consumption by up to 13 percent, according to PTC.

Additionally, one of the country’s largest telecoms groups, Etisalat, is building a platform for industry 4.0 technologies. The company is deploying 4IR proof of concept projects within the manufacturing sector, working alongside companies to support the adoption of advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, Oryx Data Incubator, a start-up specializing in real-time streaming and IIoT solutions, is working with Ittihad Paper Mill and Strata to enhance operations. This particular project will help to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent and will lead to 100 percent machine availability along with the prediction of 93 percent of potential failures.

Finally, a global mobility company, One Moto, is working on a project to build the UAEs first electric vehicle (EV) assembly, and eventually manufacturing, facility in Dubai as part of its mission to electrify all last-mile vehicles in the UAE by 2024. The firm has set up its global HQ in DIFC and plans to target 100 cities by 2024.

Technology Transformation Program

The Technology Transformation Program was announced in October by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The project is aligned with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which supports the industrial sector’s digital transformation as part of the strategy’s objective to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP.

The new program aims to boost exports of technological products by around AED 15 billion a year. The program will add AED 110 billion to GDP annually and drive AED 11 billion in technology investments. By automating the industrial sector, the program will also help to increase industrial productivity by AED 15 billion annually.

ADIPEC 2022

ADIPEC is one of the world’s most influential gatherings for energy industry professionals. ADIPEC 2022 aims to accelerate the energy transition, unlock real value in a decarbonized future, showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies and solutions to the challenges and opportunities created by complex global energy market dynamics. Almost 30 countries are exhibiting at the event in addition to around 2,200 companies. 150,000 participants are participating at ADIPEC from 31 October to 3 November.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology: the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), established in July 2020, is mandated with strengthening the UAE’s industrial sector, specifically by accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions across the value chain.

MoIAT has three overarching goals: Strengthening the UAE’s industrial base, ensuring in country value, and raising the competitiveness of local industries. By enhancing the contribution of advanced technology, the Ministry will support the country’s sustainable economic growth, and ensure GDP contribution from the industry sector.

The Ministry will draft policies, laws and programs to create a world-class industrial development framework for the nation that will help attract foreign direct investment, boost In-Country Value creation, support national entrepreneurship, drive job creation, and boost exports of ‘Made in UAE’ products. From encouraging the establishment of industrial complexes to raising local capacity in advanced technology, the Ministry will accelerate industrial development in a bid to drive economic growth, diversification, value retention and national self-reliance.

