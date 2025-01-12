Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) hosted today an official delegation from the Government of the Maldives as part of the “Executive Leadership Program” organized by the Government Experience Exchange Office and Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. The visit aimed to showcase best practices and global experiences in government administration and innovation within the housing sector.

This initiative is inline with MBRHE's efforts to enhance knowledge exchange and reaffirm the establishment pioneering role in delivering innovative and sustainable housing solutions. The delegation, comprising 31 officials from the Maldivian Government Executive Heads, explored the projects of MBRHE and the best innovative and sustainable practices adopted by the establishment.

During the visit, held at MBRHE’s headquarters, experts from the Establishment delivered comprehensive presentations about mechanisms to promote sustainability and innovation in housing services. They also showcased key projects and initiatives contributing to improving citizens’ quality of life and promoting environmental and social sustainability .

Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated: “Hosting the Maldivian delegation reflects the Establishment’s commitment to sharing its pioneering expertise in the housing sector with international government entities. This initiative further strengthens Dubai’s position as a role model in adopting innovative and sustainable best practices.”

He added: “We were delighted to welcome the Maldivian delegation today. The visit was an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and emphasize the Establishment’s efforts in achieving sustainability and innovation in the housing sector.”

On their behalf, members of the Maldivian delegation expressed their appreciation for the efforts undertaken by MBRHE to deliver advanced housing solutions. They commended the innovation and efficiency standards observed during the visit.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment remains committed to fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange by hosting official delegations. Such initiatives contribute to developing a sustainable housing system that meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

for inquiries and more information, please visit the Establishment’s official website at: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of Dubai. MBRHE offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering services, and smart solutions. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and

excellence, striving to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Phone: 0504957461

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com