UAE, Abu Dhabi - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum thanked all federal and local government institutions, citizens, residents, and the first line of defense in the country, for their efforts in making the UAE succeed in overcoming the global health crisis “Corona Virus Covid-19”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "I chaired the cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. We started by thanking our medical staff, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, volunteers and all citizens and residents who formed one team that successfully overcame one of the biggest health challenges that humanity has ever experienced... Thank you UAE team".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: “The cabinet approved the convening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings on November 22nd in Abu Dhabi. The meetings will be attended by 500 senior federal and local officials. The goal is to review performance during the previous year, and agree on our most important development projects at the national level for the next year."

His Highness added, "At our meeting, we approved the joining of the UAE to the Global Alliance for Green Economy, which aims to consolidate the global transformation towards more sustainable economy to preserve the environment in preparation for the UAE to host the COP28 next year. We wish Egypt all success in the current session."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "At the cabinet meeting, we approved a comprehensive development project for the federal government staff to enhance the readiness for the future by training on the skills required for the coming period... Investing in our cadres is the best and most profitable investment for our future."

His Highness said, "In our meeting, we reviewed the updates of the government productivity measurement project and assigning it to the Federal Human Resources Authority. Some of our entities and ministries still have poor productivity compared to the human and financial resources available to them”.

His Highness added: "In our meeting, we also adopted a new policy to support the local product by changing the customs exemption policy so that the exemption is for imported materials that are included in industries that are not locally available... The goal is to encourage factories to use locally produced materials to support them."

The UAE Government Annual Meetings

The Cabinet approved the convening of the UAE Government Annual Meetings on the 22 and 23 November. The nation-wide meeting will witness the participation of UAE’s leaders, the ministers of the UAE, and representatives of all UAE government entities at the federal and local levels. Participants will discuss current developmental projects, shaping the future development vision of the country to reach the UAE Centennial 2071.

The Consumer Goods Pricing Policy

The UAE Cabinet adopted a new policy to price the basic consumer goods in the country. The Ministry of Economy will be responsible of ensuring control over the commitment of basic commodity providers and sales outlets, to pricing in accordance with the policy. The policy includes 9 basic commodities for consumers, including cooking oils, eggs, dairy, rice, Sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat.

Creating and organizing Owners Association

The meeting adopted a decision regarding the establishment and organization of the Owners Association. The decision regarding the executive regulations’ provisions apply to all real estate established by the federal authorities in the country, including free zones.

Controls of Shariah Supervisory Committees for Companies

The meeting adopted a decision regarding the standards, requirements and controls of the Shariah Supervisory committees and the Shariah observer, for companies established in the UAE that conduct their activities in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia. The decision sets controls for committees’ work. As for the companies, they must obtain the approval of the internal Sharia Supervisory committees after their establishment and before starting their activities.

Joining the Global Alliance on Green Economy

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet approved the country's joining the Global Alliance on Green Economy, led by the World Green Economy Organization, to support the UAE's preparations to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28).

Also, the Cabinet approved a decision to form a committee chaired by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education. The committee will work on implementing the decision on the governance of UAE Public Higher Education Institutions, reviewing the scholarship system, and following up on the implementation of the new funding model in the UAE public universities.

The UAE Cabinet approved “JAHIZ: The Future of Government Talents" initiative, which focuses on empowering and training government talents with 20 skills to enhance their readiness for the future. The skills include data and artificial intelligence, new economy, digital and 10x skills to accelerate and double achievement.

Also, the meeting approved a number of agreements with the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Peru. In addition to an agreement with the principality of Monaco. The meeting approved the signing of an agreement with the World Customs Organization, to establish the Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB) for North Africa, the Near East and the Middle East.

The Cabinet meeting approved the establishment of UAE General Consulates in Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and in the city of Shymkent in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

-Ends-