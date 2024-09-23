Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, to discuss joint cooperation in the financial sector and other areas of mutual interest between the two nations.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai, explored ways to leverage the UAE’s expertise in corporate credit rating and its role in fostering transparency, which encourages companies to expand and innovate.

Emphasising the importance of sharing experiences between the two brotherly nations, Al Hussaini said that the UAE has become a leading example in corporate credit rating, something which boosts investors’ confidence in the country’s business environment and propels economic growth.

"It is our pleasure to share our experience with the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain," His Excellency said.

Meanwhile, HE Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro commended the strong financial and economic ties between the UAE and Bahrain, expressing the Kingdom’s keenness to benefit from the UAE’s corporate credit rating experience to strengthen confidence in Bahrain’s private sector.

