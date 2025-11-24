The programme enables youth to gain practical experience in the government financial system.

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori: We are committed to developing a generation of financial leaders capable of translating theoretical knowledge into actions.

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) concluded the “Field Visits to Financial Institutions” programme, held under the “Leaders of Finance” initiative in cooperation with several local finance departments, international financial institutions, and in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority.

The programme forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to empower young Emirati talents and prepare them to lead the future of the nation’s financial sector.

Held from 17 to 20 November as part of the initiative’s second phase, the programme featured a series of field visits to the Departments of Finance in both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai governments, as well as to the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The week-long programme offered participants direct exposure to advanced financial and administrative practices adopted locally and internationally. It further enhanced their understanding of strategic financial planning and effective public resource management, equipping them with deeper insights into global best practices and their application within the UAE’s financial ecosystem.

Unique opportunity for youth

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “The Leaders of Finance field visits programme reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to developing a new generation of financial leaders who can bridge theory and practice.”

Through these visits, AlKhoori added, participants gained first-hand insight into financial operations at the federal, local, and international levels. This experience offered Emirati youth a perfect opportunity to learn from leading practices, enhance their competencies, and deepen their understanding of the vital role fiscal policy plays in driving sustainable economic growth.

“We are proud of our partnership with the country’s finance departments and international institutions, which clearly show how national efforts are being integrated to prepare a financially aware generation qualified to assume influential leadership roles,” His Excellency noted.

“We believe that such initiatives provide a solid foundation for achieving the objectives of the Year of Community by not only investing in young people’s talents but also by deploying them to serve the UAE’s comprehensive development agenda,” Al Khoori said.

Programme agenda

The field visits to financial departments programme featured a full schedule of activities. It began with visits to the Dubai Department of Finance to review best practices in preparing local budgets and managing government revenues.

This was followed by a visit to the International Finance Corporation to learn about development finance programmes and the role of global financial institutions in supporting economic sustainability.

The programme also included a visit to the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance to review financial control mechanisms and the digital transformation of financial operations. It concluded with a visit to the World Bank Group to explore international experience in macro-fiscal policy.

The programme was designed in coordination with the relevant departments at the Ministry of Finance to ensure its content complemented the theoretical modules completed during the first week of the initiative.

This integrated approach further developed participants’ analytical and leadership competencies while providing them with a holistic perspective of the government financial ecosystem locally and internationally.

Practical platform

H.E. Buthaina Al Mazrouei, Director General of Government Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi, said, “At the Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi, we are committed to supporting the Ministry of Finance’s initiatives aimed at empowering youth and building their capacities within the government financial management system.”

H.E. added: “During the visit we presented a comprehensive overview of the Department’s advanced operating model, which includes preparation of the general budget, the transition to programme-and-performance budgeting, revenue and treasury management, and government accounts, reflecting the financial governance standards adopted by the emirate.”

She concluded: “We focus at the Department of Finance on developing a financial system founded on innovation and strategic foresight, by accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence applications and advanced analytics to support planning and decision-making. These initiatives provide a practical platform for young people to acquire an in-depth understanding of the role of public finance in enhancing expenditure efficiency, ensuring resource sustainability and achieving development priorities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Supporting the development process

Meanwhile, Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at DOF, stated that the Department’s participation in the “Field Visits to Financial Institutions” programme, under the “Leaders of Finance” initiative, demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Ministry of Finance and the UAE’s public finance sector in preparing a new generation of young talents capable of leading the future of this field.

Ahli stressed that through this partnership, the Department of Finance is keen to share its practical expertise in budget preparation, resource planning, and government expenditure management, thereby enhancing participants’ understanding of the financial ecosystem and its critical role in supporting sustainable economic development.

He added: “Empowering Emirati youth is a fundamental pillar in enhancing the efficiency of government financial operations and strengthening the nation’s readiness for future needs. We are proud that the Department of Finance is one of the key destinations included in the programme’s field visit agenda, and this reflects its pivotal role in shaping financial policies and advancing the public financial management system in the emirate.”

Skills enhancement

Safaa El-Tayeb El-Kogali, Division Director for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), World Bank, said: “The Young Financial Advisors Program is a powerful investment in the next generation of Emirati leaders. By equipping youth with strong financial literacy and first-hand exposure to public-sector decision-making, the initiative reflects the UAE’s forward-looking vision under the National Youth Agenda 2031. The World Bank is proud to support this effort by sharing global knowledge and helping strengthen the skills that will empower young people to shape the country’s economic future.”

The Field Visits to Financial Institutions programme aimed to complement the educational experience of participants in the Leaders of Finance initiative by combining classroom training within the Ministry of Finance’s sectors with practical field exposure.

The programme strengthened participants’ ability to think strategically and make informed financial decisions, equipping them to contribute effectively to enhancing the national economy’s competitiveness and advancing sustainable development goals.

Knowledge sharing

Abdullah Jafri, Regional Director for GCC Affairs at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said, “We were pleased at IFC to welcome the participants of the Leaders of Finance initiative and introduce them to our work and our role in supporting economic growth and enhancing investment opportunities in emerging markets by financing and developing the private sector.”

He added, “Our participation in this programme demonstrates our commitment to sharing expertise and connecting national talent with global best practices, in a way that supports youth empowerment, creates high-quality employment opportunities, and strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance sustainable development.”

He continued, “Such initiatives align with our broader goals of building more competitive markets and expanding economic opportunities for all.”

It is worth noting that the Leaders of Finance initiative is one of the Ministry of Finance’s key projects under the Youth Financial Advisors programme, implemented in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority and aligned with the objectives of the Year of Community.

The initiative seeks to enable a select group of Emirati youth to gain comprehensive, hands-on experience within the government’s financial system, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to take on future leadership roles in public finance.

It also aims to strengthen national financial awareness and build a new generation of financial leaders capable of strategic thinking and devising innovative solutions to future challenges, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.