United Arab Emirates: As the UAE assumes its role as Chair of the Executive Council of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (2025-2026), His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Council Chairman, has undertaken a tour of several GCC countries to meet with senior education officials and leading academic institutions.

The tour was intended to strengthen the UAE’s leadership in Gulf educational cooperation, review joint programmes and initiatives and explore opportunities in public education, talent development, innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of advancing GCC education systems and supporting shared GCC goals.

During the tour, His Excellency Eng. Al Qasim met with His Excellency Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, Kuwait’s Minister of Education; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Moqbel, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States; His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain; and His Excellency Dr. Hassan bin Mohsen Khurmi, Undersecretary for General Education in Saudi Arabia.

The meetings focused on the work and impact of the Executive Council, ways to strengthen shared GCC identity and values, the enhancing of cooperation in public education to support student readiness and the advancement of joint efforts in education, scientific research and programmes that serve common GCC goals.

Through the tour, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening GCC educational integration, enhancing the role of the Executive Council as a unified Gulf platform and supporting joint efforts to build flexible, innovative education systems that meet future aspirations and drive sustainable development.