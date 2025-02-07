Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have launched the Food Control System Assessment in the UAE during a five-day inception and training workshop held at MOCCAE headquarters in Dubai, which concluded today. More than 50 focal points from the UAE’s Competent Authorities (CAs) participated in the workshop, marking the beginning of a comprehensive evaluation of the national food control system.

The workshop brought together senior officials and technical staff from the various federal and governmental entities in the UAE, with FAO experts guiding them through the FAO/WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool. This globally recognized instrument evaluates approximately 160 criteria, spanning food safety policy, legislative frameworks, monitoring and inspection systems, risk management, and traceability. It aims to align the UAE’s food control system with international standards, strengthening the country’s food safety measures and trade competitiveness.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, said: “Food safety is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy and plays a critical role in safeguarding public health. We are pleased to launch the Food Control Systems Evaluation Project – Food Safety Index in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), with the index measurement commencing in 2025.”

He added: “This project aims to assess the current status of food safety systems in the UAE. It will identify the necessary initiatives and actions for the Ministry and the local authorities to enhance the existing systems in line with international best practices in food safety, and determine the food safety rate at the federal level. As part of the project, we will review the data and capabilities of the regulatory bodies, including local legislation, the inspection and monitoring of food establishments, imported shipments, food laboratories, animal feed, and other related aspects of food safety.”

“Through this collaboration with MOCCAE, we aim to support the UAE in strengthening its food control system,” said Kayan Akram Jaff, Head of Mission of the FAO Subregional Office for the GCC States and Yemen. “The FAO/WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool is a comprehensive framework that will help identify gaps and opportunities for improvement, ensuring the UAE’s food safety system meets international standards and supports trade.

The workshop provided participants with in-depth knowledge of the assessment criteria and indicators to guide data collection and evaluation. At the end of the workshop, participants were fully equipped to initiate the assessment process.

The assessment is expected to yield key outcomes, including comprehensive data to inform strategic recommendations and frameworks for strengthening the UAE’s food safety system. This initiative supports the country’s alignment with global best practices, enhancing its capacity to manage food safety risks and engage in regional and international trade.