Abu Dhabi, UAE: In its ongoing commitment to fostering global values of tolerance and coexistence, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is set to organize the third edition of the "World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance" conference.

Under the theme "A Balanced Approach to Prosperity," this significant event will convene during the second day of the AIM Congress 2025, scheduled from April 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The conference aims to bring together a distinguished assembly of officials, policymakers, and experts from around the globe to deliberate on effective frameworks and mechanisms for embedding a culture of tolerance as a foundational element in constructing stable and sustainable societies.

Emphasis will be placed on enhancing collaboration among governments, civil society, and the private sector. Key discussions will address the significance of mutual understanding and respect in tackling global challenges, including inequality and social unrest, often stemming from cultural disparities and ideological divides.​

In today's interconnected world, promoting a culture of tolerance is pivotal for bolstering economic and social stability. Societies that adopt balanced approaches, encouraging inclusive dialogue and cooperation, are better positioned to innovate and achieve sustainable development, thereby contributing to the formation of balanced economies that prioritize individual well-being and fortify long-term economic resilience.​

His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasized:​

"The 'World Governments: Incubators of Tolerance' conference embodies the UAE's vision that tolerance and coexistence are not merely noble human values but essential pillars for building prosperous societies and sustainable economies. In light of the escalating challenges confronting the world, it is imperative for governments to collaborate in embedding these values as strategic instruments for enhancing security, stability, and achieving comprehensive development. Through this session, we reaffirm that investing in tolerance is an investment in the future of all humanity."​

The conference is designed to cultivate dialogue among policymakers, scholars, and researchers, facilitating the exchange of best practices in promoting tolerance and inclusiveness. It will scrutinize the role of government policies in shaping societal attitudes toward diversity and peaceful coexistence, assess the effectiveness of initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of tolerance globally, and identify challenges impeding these efforts across various cultural and political landscapes. The insights garnered will inform practical recommendations to assist governments in constructing more inclusive systems and harmonious societies, thereby contributing to stability and sustainable development.​

Towards Global Partnerships to Promote Tolerance

Through comprehensive discussions and interactive workshops, the conference seeks to enhance international cooperation and forge strategic partnerships that uphold tolerance as a core value for achieving peaceful coexistence and sustainable economic growth. It will serve as a premier platform for dialogue and the exchange of insights on integrating tolerance into policy formulation, contributing to the development of more harmonious and stable societies.​

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will be held from April 7 to 9, 2025, under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure,” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a start-ups competition, and showcases country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.