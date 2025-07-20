United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Sports held the second ‘User Experience Lab’ (UX Lab) of 2025 to enhance customer experience for sports clubs, companies, and all private‑sector sports institutions, with regard to obtaining four key sports licensing services – issuing, renewal, activity additions and data updates. The initiative is a part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance its services, aligning with the sports sector’s digital transformation strategy, aimed at advancing the goals of the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme’.

It highlighted the challenges faced by private‑sector sports organisations when submitting license applications and familiarised them with the various services through a comprehensive simulation of the digital customer journey, analysis of current steps and procedures, as well as customer consultation.

H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, attended the event, along with technical teams from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the Ministry’s Customer Happiness Office. At the end of the Lab, His Excellency honored the attendees representing the Ministry’s private sector partners.

Mr Mohammed Nasser Amer, Manager of Customer Happiness Office at the Ministry of Sports, reaffirmed that the ‘UX Lab’ is critical to ensuring user participation in service evaluation and redesign processes.

He remarked: “We strive to empower our partners in the national sports sector and private‑sector, ensuring that they play a key role in the development of the sports services ecosystem. Therefore, they are deeply aware of the present challenges and well-equipped to devise suitable solutions. Improving customer experiences is not just about simplifying the process, but also about designing an integrated and comfortable journey that meets customers’ needs and aspirations, while delivering real benefit.”

He further stated: “This transformation needs to happen by analysing real-life user journeys, listening to user feedback and determining how to best leverage the Ministry’s sports services with ease. Hence, we have organised the Lab to transform day-to-day challenges faced by private‑sector sports entities into opportunities, which can enhance the performance and quality of sports licensing services, in line with government directives, while supporting the broader sports investment ecosystem.”

The event featured interactive one-hour sessions with representatives from across five private‑sector sports organisations. Each session showcased the complete licensing application journey, identifying potential improvements from the customers’ perspective. In addition, solutions were proposed to streamline procedures, reduce steps and processing time of services, and enhance administrative integration, reinforcing sports governance excellence in the UAE.

The Ministry of Sports is committed to implement exceptional initiatives across its work teams, with an aim of improving service standards and customer satisfaction. Aligning with this, the entity strives to design government sports services that are transparent and user‑friendly, further supporting the growth of the private sports sector, which is an integral facet of the UAE’s comprehensive development ecosystem.

