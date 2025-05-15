In the presence of Ministry of Sports officials, heads of Sports Federations, and technical and administrative staff

H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi: “The ‘Sportifai’ platform paves the way for a transformative shift in the UAE’s sports landscape by strengthening smart governance, enhancing performance, and fostering collaboration among National Sports Councils, Federations, and Clubs to boost the competitiveness of national sports.”

The Ministry of Sports hosted leaders from UAE Sports Federations at the ‘Driving Digital Transformation in the UAE Sports Sector’ workshop to introduce them on using the new Sportifai platform.

Sportifai offers an integrated suite of digital services powered by AI and advanced technologies, enabling various stakeholders in the sports ecosystem to collaborate under a unified talent development vision.

The workshop emphasized the importance of strategic collaborations with national and private sports institutions to enhance governance and support elite and emerging athlete development.

UAE - The UAE Ministry of Sports today introduced Sportifai digital platform that will provide the foundation of a fully integrated and interconnected system for enhancing sports Governance and identifying, supporting and developing athletes across the country and accelerating efforts to realize the goals of National Sports Strategy 2031.

The launch was marked by a workshop for leaders of national Sports Federations titled ‘Driving Digital Transformation in the UAE Sports Sector’, aimed at equipping Federation leaders and technical staff with the knowledge to effectively use Sportifai to benefit athletes and align with national goals.

During the workshop, H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness, unveiled the platform's brand identity and its official name: “Sportifai”.

Sportifai aims to bring about a qualitative leap in the development of the national sports sector by establishing a specialized entity chaired by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. This entity will lead the digital transformation journey by adopting artificial intelligence applications to support athletes, sports federations, and clubs.

H.E. Dr. Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, emphasized that Sportifai represents a major leap forward for the UAE sports sector. It provides a comprehensive digital ecosystem to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation. By harnessing AI and data analytics, the platform enables early identification and development of athletes.

H.E. added: “Sportifai simplifies access to services for sports Federations in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, further supporting performance improvement and smart governance.”

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasized that Sportifai enables seamless integration across national sports organizations, providing real-time access to accurate data that supports evidence-based decision-making. He highlighted the platform’s role as a foundational element of the broader digital transformation of the UAE’s sports sector, in alignment with the National Sports Strategy 2031.

H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, said: “Sportifai is designed as a technological partner for use across all Federations and Sports clubs, through developing an integrated digital infrastructure including advanced systems for athlete data management, modern talent identification solutions, and performance analysis tools.

H.E. affirmed that the next phase will empower sports professionals with digital analytics and data governance capabilities and support entrepreneurship and innovation through the development of startups in sports technology. Also, H.E. urged federations to leverage this innovative ecosystem and collaborate to enhance the transformation, aligning with national goals.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum extended his appreciation to the Federation leaders for their active engagement in the workshop. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration among sports entities to ensure the successful implementation of the digital transformation strategy.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail said, “The launch of Sportifai marks the beginning of a comprehensive development journey for our national sports community built on the latest technologies using the most advanced available digital tools for performance analysis, readiness assessment, and support for decision-making within sports Federations.”

“It stands as one of the most important mechanisms to empower these Federations by alleviating administrative burdens and providing accurate, analyzable data. This allows officials and specialists within the Federations to focus on technical and competitive aspects, contributing to improved athletic performance of teams and players, and enhancing the mechanisms for talent identification and sustainability within the sports sector,” H.E. added.

The workshop was divided into two sessions. The first session, dedicated to the presidents of Sports Federations, featured a detailed presentation by the Ministry on the Sportifai platform. The session underscored the importance of involving Federations in achieving digital transformation as a critical component of developing the national sports ecosystem. It outlined the platform’s objectives and its role in providing sports entities with effective and comprehensive capabilities, while positioning the platform as a center of excellence for unifying efforts and driving innovation across disciplines.

The second session, attended by technical and administrative staff from the Sports Federations, focused on priority projects within the Ministry’s digital transformation strategy, foremost among them, the ‘Talent Identification Platform’. This platform is designed to track athletes’ development from early stages through to professional and Olympic levels using a unified digital record. This approach enhances the creation of a reliable national database and supports talent development through strengthened partnerships between government institutions and Federations. The Ministry also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the technical departments of Federations and the platform to activate these initiatives and ensure their long-term success.

The Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform was first introduced in March 2025 through a cooperation agreement between the Ministry and the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), witnessed by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE NOC and H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi.

The platform will operate through strategic partnerships with key sports entities to support the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031. These partnerships include:

The National Olympic Committee, to ensure alignment with Olympic standards.

The UAE Committee for Elite Sports, to enhance the development of competitive sports and improve athlete performance.

The UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support, to establish pathways for identifying and nurturing athletic talent.

Additionally, the platform will be supported by various Ministry of Sports committees, Federations, clubs, and academies at both the grassroots and professional levels. Private sector institutions and technology companies will also play a vital role by contributing innovative digital solutions and advancing sports data analytics.

