The Ministry of Sport, in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announced today, Wednesday, 20 August 2025, the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the acquisition of Al Najma and Al Okhdood Sports Clubs. This initiative forms part of the continued implementation of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project, aimed at increasing private sector participation in the sports sector in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This follows the announcement made in July, which opened the door for expressions of interest from investors seeking to acquire any of the Saudi sports clubs.

The Ministry of Sport and NCP call on all interested local and international investors to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa to review further information and details regarding the RFQ. The deadline for submitting the SOQ is Wednesday 17 September 2025, at 6:00 PM (KSA time).

These steps reflect the Ministry of Sport’s commitment to achieving the goals of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project. They aim to enhance private sector participation in the sports industry and advance the development of sports clubs by improving financial and administrative sustainability, ultimately contributing to the growth and prosperity of Saudi sports.